Rusty Cunningham: Doing the right thing shouldn't require legislation

So I asked a DNR official and here’s the response: “At this time, the Wisconsin DNR has no comment or specific position on this legislation. Although it is common for legislators to reach out to agencies during bill drafting, the DNR will engage where appropriate should the bill move through the legislative process.”

I still don’t get it.

We pay the DNR to look out for our health and safety.

We should expect the agency to let us know when it knows that our water may be tainted.

In La Crosse County, we know that hasn’t always been true.

It took an open-records request to the DNR from La Crosse County officials, plus Tribune reporting and editorials, to alert folks on Brice Prairie that their wells had been contaminated for up to 10 years.

If the state knows about contaminated wells, doesn’t it have the responsibility to let us know?