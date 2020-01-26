Rusty Cunningham: Doing the right thing shouldn't require legislation

Legislators propose bills that come in all sorts of categories, from serious to silly to just plain stupid.
Thank goodness someone in our history introduced legislation to create Wisconsin’s state dog (American Water Spaniel) and dance (polka).
Don’t confuse our state animal (badger) with our state domesticated animal (dairy cow).
They’re probably confused enough.
And, don’t mess with our pastry (kringle).
Now, two La Crosse legislators have proposed a bill that raises a serious question.
Let me be clear: The bill is an excellent idea.But the cause for the bill falls in the category of just plain stupid.
Sen. Jennifer Shilling and Rep. Jill Billings, both D-La Crosse, have introduced legislation with bipartisan support that would force the state Department of Natural Resources to notify us when there’s been a spill that could contaminate our drinking water.
If the bill is passed, the DNR would have seven business days to warn county governments and interested parties when a Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit holder, such as a farm or mining operation, has violated groundwater standards.
Please tell me you’re asking the obvious question: “So, the DNR doesn’t have to tell us now? Why not?”
So I asked a DNR official and here’s the response: “At this time, the Wisconsin DNR has no comment or specific position on this legislation. Although it is common for legislators to reach out to agencies during bill drafting, the DNR will engage where appropriate should the bill move through the legislative process.”
I still don’t get it.
We pay the DNR to look out for our health and safety.
We should expect the agency to let us know when it knows that our water may be tainted.
In La Crosse County, we know that hasn’t always been true.
It took an open-records request to the DNR from La Crosse County officials, plus Tribune reporting and editorials, to alert folks on Brice Prairie that their wells had been contaminated for up to 10 years.
If the state knows about contaminated wells, doesn’t it have the responsibility to let us know?
Shilling, who recently met with the Tribune editorial board, says: “Wisconsin families deserve to know when the water coming from their own wells may be unsafe to drink. … By working with residents, businesses and community leaders, we can ensure fair access to Wisconsin’s groundwater, reduce sources of groundwater pollution and protect the quality of clean drinking water for future generations.”
Billings said residents should have a right to know when “water from their own wells and faucets may be harming them. Protecting the well-being of people in La Crosse and statewide is of the utmost importance to me, and arming people with necessary information is essential to keeping them healthy.”
We’ve reported on this legislation and will continue.
We’ve published columns about the need for government transparency — especially in light of the DNR’s refusal to make La Crosse County aware of problems with contaminated wells.
But what we haven’t yet determined is the reason why this legislation is needed.
Shouldn’t notification of tainted water be the minimum we should expect for a taxpayer-funded agency?
Again, I’m not criticizing the bill. I’m just trying to understand why it’s needed. So far, I can’t get a good answer.
Maybe there isn’t one.