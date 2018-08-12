Subscribe for 33¢ / day

I’m so moved by all the heartfelt passion about the “Hiawatha” statue that it’s clear I’m missing something.

I wanted to know more about the inspiration for the mighty statue, the history of the native people at the sacred place where three rivers meet.

+1 
Rusty Cunningham mug

Something so incredibly historic simply must have information explaining for tourists the world over and to residents of our region what inspired the majestic statue.

So, I headed to the foot of the statue on a foggy morning last week with the American Queen riverboat docked nearby to learn what I was missing.

Here’s what I found.

In the base of the statue is a metal plaque that reads:

HIAWATHA

by La Crosse artist

ANTHONY D. ZIMMERHAKL

assisted by his sons

DON, DAVID AND STEPHAN

1962

That’s it.

Not a damned word about the dude towering over the plaque, the park and the confluence of three rivers.

Oh, there’s another plaque nearby — with plenty of information about the sinking of the War Eagle in the Black River on May 14, 1870.

But the Native Americans who settled our prairie? The people who used to play a game here that came to be known as lacrosse?

Nope, not a word.

Not near the statue.

Not near the river.

Not near the nearby tourism bureau.

Not a thing. Not a word.

+1 
Old 'Hiawatha' sign

This 1962 photo shows the sign that was placed next to the "Hiawatha" statue in Riverside Park. It's not known when the sign was removed.

Thanks to the keepers of our local history, we know there used to be a sign next to the statue with the words:

"This Indian is symbolic of all of the Indians of the area and is dedicated particularly to the braves of the Winnebagoes. Among the most famous were chief Decorah and his son, Chief Winneshiek.”

But the sign is long gone.

Maybe it’s just as well. We couldn’t have agreed on the wording anyway.

Of course, there were plenty of groups and people who opposed naming it Hiawatha from the start because Hiawatha doesn’t represent local native peoples.

Some people pushed to name it for Decorah, but that obviously didn’t fly.

For his part, the artist said he was trying to represent all native peoples, not just those who lived here.

So, we couldn’t agree on what to name it from the start.

And we’ve been fighting for years about whether it’s respectful and whether it should be located in Riverside Park.

And with all that fighting, we’ve forgotten something — something that never comes up unless and until there’s a threat about getting rid of the statue.

Our community has forgotten to tell the story of our Native American heritage on the prairie where three rivers meet.

La Crosse started as a trading post in Indian territory. The trail and the big river led to the prairie, a favorite gathering place for the Native Americans. The French named it Prairie La Crosse for the game they saw being played here by the Native Americans.

But there’s nothing near the statue or in the park to say that.

Not a plaque. Not a word.

It’s a teaching moment that’s been missed since 1962. (Thank goodness there’s a state-sponsored marker in La Crosse’s Red Cloud Park that presents our heritage to visitors.)

You would think we could stop fighting long enough to develop a plaque or a story board that tells an important story in our history, regardless of what happens to the statue.

Evidently, the fight is more important and more fun than telling that important story.

Other than the story of the sinking of the War Eagle, we’ve missed the boat.

From Tribune files: Things That Matter in La Crosse County history

From Tribune files: Things That Matter in La Crosse County history

Each week, the La Crosse Historical Society tell us about an important item in local history. Here's a look back at the Things That Matter so far this year.

+2
Things That Matter: White Beaver’s trap
Local
top story

Things That Matter: White Beaver’s trap

  • Michelle Kelly La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

Flamboyant four-time La Crosse Mayor Dr. David Frank Powell was born in New York in 1847 to a white doctor father and a Native American mother…

Things That Matter: Nustad's Pointer Coffee
Local
top story

Things That Matter: Nustad's Pointer Coffee

  • Robert Mullen La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 1

One wonders what plans Nordahl Nustad had made for his future when he moved to La Crosse in 1895. Fresh from the Vernon County farm where he g…

+2
Things That Matter: Stollenwerk sketches
Local
top story

Things That Matter: Stollenwerk sketches

  • Michelle Kelly La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

These small watercolors were created by local artist Paul Stollenwerk as studies for a commission from Walt’s Restaurant for murals destined t…

Things That Matter: The Peerless Knife
Local
top story

Things That Matter: The Peerless Knife

  • Michelle Kelly La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

At the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris, the John Gund Brewing Co., established by John Gund in 1880, put its best foot forward and presented Gund’s…

Things That Matter: Auto-Lite union book
Local

Things That Matter: Auto-Lite union book

  • Hailey Hudzinski La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

You may recall the 2016 “Things That Matter” article about the Electric Auto-Lite picket stick that had been signed by 71 employees of the La …

Things That Matter: Hiawatha nostalgia
Local

Things That Matter: Hiawatha nostalgia

  • Peggy Derrick La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 5

This Things That Matter installment is dedicated to Hiawatha. Not the historic Hiawatha revered by some Native Americans, but the other Hiawat…

Things That Matter: Police Flashlight
Local
top story

Things That Matter: Police Flashlight

  • Benjamin Hudrlik La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

This large 3-in-1 flashlight was produced mostly in the 1920s. It was advertised to police, firefighters, railroads and the Boy Scouts for sig…

Things that Matter: Girl Scout sweatshirt
Local
top story

Things that Matter: Girl Scout sweatshirt

  • Hailey Hudzinski La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

La Crosse area Girl Scouts will sell cookies door to door — and at local establishments — during the next several weeks.

Things That Matter: 1912 Victrola
Local

Things That Matter: 1912 Victrola

  • Robert Mullen La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

People who find their favorite songs on an online service probably don’t know much about music recorded under the brands Victor, Columbia or E…

Things that Matter: 1910s bathing suit
Local
top story

Things that Matter: 1910s bathing suit

  • Carole Mullen La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 1

This modest woolen swimsuit would have been considered quite modern — even daring — for women of the 1910s. Unlike heavy bathing costumes a de…

Things That Matter: The Easy Bake Oven
Local
top story

Things That Matter: The Easy Bake Oven

  • Peggy Derrick La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

If I didn’t give it away in the headline, would you recognize what this is? If so, you are either over a certain age, or you know your way aro…

Things That Matter: An early Christmas card
Local
top story

Things That Matter: An early Christmas card

  • Robert Mullen and Amy Vach La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

It’s that time of year when mailboxes are overflowing with cards from family and friends. Sending Christmas cards is a time-honored tradition.…

Things That Matter: Christmas tree lights
Local

Things That Matter: Christmas tree lights

  • Peggy Derrick La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

As we approach the shortest day of the year, let us give thanks for electric lights. When we rise in the dark and come home from work or schoo…

Things That Matter: The Big Yellow House
Local

Things That Matter: The Big Yellow House

  • Peggy Derrick La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

On the corner of Seventh and Badger streets, surrounded by the Western Technical College campus and City Hall, stands a big old yellow house. …

Things That Matter: Halloween postcard
Local

Things That Matter: Halloween postcard

  • Sofia Kinzer La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 1

With Halloween only days away, signs of the season surround us. We see store displays, decorated yards and, of course, social media pages fill…

Things That Matter: Elfenbrau Elf statue
Local

Things That Matter: Elfenbrau Elf statue

  • Amy Vach La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

When Michel Brewery founders Charles and John Michel came to the United States from Germany in 1857, it’s doubtful that they could have imagin…

Things that matter: King Gambrinus
Local

Things that matter: King Gambrinus

  • Michelle King La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 1

As the legendary patron saint and guardian of beer and brewing, King Gambrinus has been a staple in the La Crosse community since the first br…

Things That Matter: Artwork by Marion Biehn
Local

Things That Matter: Artwork by Marion Biehn

  • Peggy Derrick La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 1

Few local painters are as widely recognized and appreciated as Marion Biehn, prolific recorder of life in the La Crosse region. She recreated …

Things that Matter: Lillian Davenport
Local

Things that Matter: Lillian Davenport

  • Ivy King La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 0

While traveling from city to city, vaudeville shows often commissioned posters to advertise their acts. This red vaudeville poster, from 1907,…

Things That Matter: Leinfelder & Sons Tray
Local

Things That Matter: Leinfelder & Sons Tray

  • CJ Trussoni La Crosse County Historical Society
  • 1

“Artistic creations beautiful to behold ... a manufacturing process not easy to imagine, basically all done by hand.” Those are the words John…

Rusty Cunningham is editor of the La Crosse Tribune.

1
0
0
0
0

View (2) comments

(2) comments

Buggs Raplin
Buggs Raplin

The propaganda media repeatedly calls Alex a conspiracy theorist, a term which the CIA uses to denigrate actual conspiracies, particularly the JFK assassination. Actual conspiracies are the dominant feature of world history, but the propaganda media has conditioned the American public to disregard actual conspiracies, by applying the term 'conspiracy theorist' to those presenting evidence of an actual conspiracy..as a way of ridiculing them, and dismissing the evidence. For example, the evidence is conclusive that 9/11 was an inside job, but anyone presenting that evidence is given the label, 'conspiracy theorist' and ridiculed. There's the usual 'get back on your meds' or 'you need help' statement accompanying the ridicule. I get it all the time from the usual gang of idiots on these boards. I think it's a hoot, an admission the poor sods can't challenge the evidence, so they resort to that 'astroturf' technique. It's laughable.

Report Add Reply
Buggs Raplin
Buggs Raplin

One of the best examples of the propaganda media and their promulgation of illusion is the Parkland tragedy. There's video of two students, who were there. One said there were three gunmen. The other said she was actually walking with Nicolas Cruz when she heard shots being fired in the building. Also a teacher described a shooter in full military garb. According to the official timeline, Cruz would not have had time to change into it. The alternative media, including Alex Jones, reported on this. The propaganda media totally ignored the credible testimony of the two students of multiple gunmen. Such a scenario is consistent with a false flag operation to achieve a Deep State agenda goal-gun control. And that's just what happened. Parkland student David Hogg lead the charge for the Deep State. Interestingly, Hogg taped an anti-NRA video either during the slaughter, or before the slaughter. Just a prominent example of why Alex Jones is so popular, and why the propaganda media is not, and it all centers on the concept of truth.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.