We’ve endured this before.
The Coulee Region has seen far too many so-called hundred-year flash floods in the past 11 years.
Too much rain in too short a time.
Bluffs that flow into creeks and rivers.
We may not know for days how many houses and businesses, how much cropland and how many roads and bridges were damaged when nearly a foot of rain pummeled the area.
Some rivers still may be rising. And the storms may not be over.
But we know this: In the La Crosse area, there was no loss of life reported in the immediate aftermath of this awful storm.
We know this, too: We cannot begin to count the acts of heroism that helped limit casualties.
Again, this isn’t the first time that friends and neighbors and strangers have had to answer the call to help others in crisis. But it is a blessing that so many acts of heroism spared casualties.
From law enforcement and firefighters to first-responders and volunteers of all sort, we’ve heard and reported on so many acts of bravery.
For an area known for its beauty, it’s also important to remember the nature of the people who call this home.
We look out for each other. We help in time of need.
We work hard to keep each other safe — even when it isn’t easy, when it’s the middle of the night and the water is rapidly rising.
The beauty is why so many of us came here.
The people is why so many people stay.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
We have a lot of work to do as a region, a lot of cleaning up and rebuilding.
But with neighborly support, we’ll rebuild and move on.
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Aug 30: Ontario
Aug 30: Ontario
Aug 30: Ontario
Aug. 30: Leon
Aug. 30: Leon
Aug. 30: Leon
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Genoa
Aug. 29: Genoa
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Aug. 29: Stoddard
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Aug. 29: Readstown
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Hokah
Aug. 29: Readstown
Aug. 29: Readstown
Aug. 29: Readstown
Aug. 29: Readstown
Aug. 29: Readstown
Aug. 29: Readstown
Aug. 29: Readstown
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Aug. 29: Ontario
Aug. 29: Ontario
Aug. 29: Ontario
Aug. 29: Ontario
Aug. 29: Ontario
Aug. 29: Ontario
Aug. 29: Viola
Aug. 29: Viola
Aug. 29: Viola
Aug. 29: Viola
Aug. 29: La Farge
Aug. 29: Viola
Aug. 29: La Farge
Aug. 29: La Farge
Aug. 29: La Farge
Aug. 29: La Farge
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Aug. 29: La Farge
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Aug. 29: Coon Valley-Chaseburg
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Town of Shelby
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Ontario
Aug. 28: Ontario
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Ontario
Aug. 28: Ontario
Aug. 28: Ontario
Aug. 28: Cashton
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.