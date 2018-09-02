Subscribe for 33¢ / day

We’ve endured this before.

The Coulee Region has seen far too many so-called hundred-year flash floods in the past 11 years.

Too much rain in too short a time.

Bluffs that flow into creeks and rivers.

Misery all around.

We may not know for days how many houses and businesses, how much cropland and how many roads and bridges were damaged when nearly a foot of rain pummeled the area.

Some rivers still may be rising. And the storms may not be over.

But we know this: In the La Crosse area, there was no loss of life reported in the immediate aftermath of this awful storm.

Thank goodness.

We know this, too: We cannot begin to count the acts of heroism that helped limit casualties.

Again, this isn’t the first time that friends and neighbors and strangers have had to answer the call to help others in crisis. But it is a blessing that so many acts of heroism spared casualties.

From law enforcement and firefighters to first-responders and volunteers of all sort, we’ve heard and reported on so many acts of bravery.

For an area known for its beauty, it’s also important to remember the nature of the people who call this home.

We look out for each other. We help in time of need.

We work hard to keep each other safe — even when it isn’t easy, when it’s the middle of the night and the water is rapidly rising.

The beauty is why so many of us came here.

The people is why so many people stay.

We have a lot of work to do as a region, a lot of cleaning up and rebuilding.

It won’t be easy.

It never is.

But with neighborly support, we’ll rebuild and move on.

We always have.

We always will.

