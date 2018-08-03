Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Education announced that 65 colleges and universities in 27 states — including Wisconsin’s Milwaukee Area Technical College — had been selected to take part in the Second Chance Pell Experimental Sites Initiative.
The goal of the pilot program was to test whether a greater number of people in prison would participate in high-quality postsecondary education programs if they had greater access to financial aid to pay for such programs.
Initial results suggest the pilot is working.
Since Second Chance Pell launched, more than 954 total credentials, including certificates, associate’s degrees and bachelor’s degrees, have been awarded nationally to students in prison thanks to expanded access to postsecondary education financial assistance.
Here in Wisconsin, 92 Department of Corrections students have completed CNC machine tool operating training at MATC, most recently through the Second Chance Pell Pilot program.
Of the 92 who completed, 72 have been released and 94 percent of those released eventually gained employment. I have been lucky to see firsthand the many benefits of this important pilot program.
While these initial results are certainly encouraging, other data suggest that the Second Chance Pell pilot alone is clearly not enough. Nationally, about 70 percent of people in prison want to participate in postsecondary courses, but long waiting lists coupled with state laws barring tuition assistance for prison education in other states restrict their access.
I am a strong supporter of expanding access to postsecondary education in prison for the following reasons:
Economic opportunity: Studies show that 65 percent of all new jobs require some postsecondary education. However, only 22 percent of people in state prison have had at least some postsecondary education. At the same time, 90 percent of people in prison are eventually released, whether they are ready to secure a job or not. By improving access to postsecondary courses and training to people while incarcerated, they are more likely to secure jobs upon their release that lead to other education and economic opportunities that improve their and their family’s future.
Safer communities: In Wisconsin, the current recidivism rate stands around 31 percent. However, when formerly incarcerated individuals are able to secure jobs, they are less likely to return to crime. In fact, studies have shown prisoners who participate in postsecondary education and training programs are 43 percent less likely to return to prison than people who do not. What’s more, prisons with postsecondary programs have fewer violent incidents. This is because the programs provide students the knowledge and skills necessary to become contributing members of their communities while still in prison, ultimately helping corrections professionals do their jobs safely.
Better return on investment: Wisconsin spends $38,644 per person it incarcerates annually but continues to see returns that are diminished by barriers to education for people who are in prison. Consider the alternative: According to a study from the RAND Corporation, every dollar invested in correctional education yields four to five dollars in savings from a reduction in recidivism rates.
Simply put, expanding access to postsecondary education in prison is common sense. This summer as we mark the two-year anniversary of the Second Chance Pell Experimental Sites Initiative, I am hopeful that more schools in Wisconsin will join MATC in offering postsecondary education to people in prison so that many more can learn, improve their self-worth and contribute meaningfully to society.
