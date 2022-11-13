Sam Scinta: Civic virtue, stewardship, and the path forward

During the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin was famously asked by Elizabeth Willing Powel, a prominent Philadelphian,“Doctor, what have we got — a republic or a monarchy?”

His reply — “a republic, if we can keep it.”

Why does this quote continue to resonate today? Because the nature of the republic requires awareness of citizen responsibilities and also the necessary temperament to treat the republic with care.

Our recent election highlighted the divide that many Americans feel. We see a loss of faith in compromise and in our democracy, as well as a loss of trust in each other. In essence, we don’t trust the “other party” to care for our national interests. This sense of division endangers the very core of our republic.

Ideally, citizens in a democratic republic like the United States share a commitment to civic virtue, which includes an understanding that citizenship entails responsibilities. In essence, being a citizen requires work and effort.

These responsibilities start with being informed, relying on quality information to make choices, and participating in elections. Beyond this, it comes through a commitment to serve our nation; such service can manifest in numerous ways, and we can all serve to our strengths. It also includes a commitment to shared principles and ideals which bind us together.

Where do we find these? I would point to the beautiful preamble to the Constitution, which underscores a commitment to civic virtue. The Preamble takes the aspirations of the Declaration of Independence and codifies them for all future generations.

“We the People” exemplifies the idea of self-government articulated in the Declaration, but also serves as a statement of what the political thinker Michael Ignatieff calls civic nationalism: a binding of people for common political purpose who share principles and values. The “We” not only nods to the idea of selfgovernment, but brings us together as a collective people, Americans.

While there are rotten apples in any group, it is overwhelmingly comprised of good people—good Republicans and good Democrats, good liberals, good conservatives and good people of all ideologies across the spectrum. In other words, the people to whom we are bound are our neighbors in our communities.

When we understand ourselves as a “We,” we open our hearts to others with empathy, knowing that we can learn from others to help us better understand our own views. By being inquisitive about other people and their ideas, by being skeptical and not cynical, and by listening, we learn while strengthening our bonds with each other. We see that we are in common cause to identify solutions to our common challenges.

“A more perfect union” is an aspirational statement, understanding that the nation is not perfect but aspires to be. Our politics today is a sort of zero sum game, where a win for one side must mean a complete loss for the other side; this by definition cannot produce a more perfect union. If we harken back to “We the People,” we understand that we share challenges, and that we can find opportunities where we all share in the victory as we move forward.

“Establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, secure the blessings of liberty.” These words call back to the core of the Declaration’s famous second paragraph and the first of the self-evident truths, of equality and the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These are the fruits of governance and answer the question why we even have a government to begin with.

A government provides for public safety and welfare in the broadest sense, in return for which we give up some of our absolute liberty. Beyond safety and security, the government allows us to hold certain things in common, as shared resources.

“To ourselves and our posterity.” This is the most important phrase of the Preamble. In so many aspects of our lives, we think of others and put their interests first, but our politics instead ask us to be selfish, to in essence be short-term consequentialists. When we focus only on the immediate results, namely winning for our side and defeating the other side, we forget about the greater context in which we live.

This short term focus, this idea of winning for the sake of winning, is contrary to the principles of the Preamble.

The Constitution tells us to value ourselves and our neighbors, along with those who come after us, equally. “To ourselves” forces to us to ask the question: do I make sacrifices, understanding that I owe an obligation as a steward to others living today.

“To our posterity” forces us to recognize that we need to both ensure we are thinking of those who come after us, and to ensure that we are building a virtue of stewardship in them today through our example. We are stewards for all of the gifts bestowed by the Constitution—the justice, domestic tranquility, common defense, general welfare—and it is our responsibility to use these gifts wisely, with an eye to how our use impacts those we share our country with today, while ensuring the gifts are there for future generations to equally benefit from.

These gifts also include our common wealth: our national parks, our national education system, our national highways, our clean water, our infrastructure. In order to protect these, we must look beyond our immediate needs and wants, ensuring that this wealth is available for all, today and for the time to come. We cannot squander our ideals or these gifts for the benefit of any one person, and we must leave the house of the republic in at least as good of shape as we found it.

If we embrace this idea of being stewards, we understand that the decisions we make today will reverberate into the future; we also recognize that at times the change we may initiate in our communities and in our nation may not even blossom fully in our lifetimes, and yet we are still committed as these changes will benefit those who come after us.

Imagine a world where we citizens, and by extension our leaders, embrace civic virtue and put these ideas from the Preamble front and center. What kind of political world would we live in? It would be a world marked by empathy and understanding.

It is a world where we don’t have political enemies, but instead are surrounded by fellow citizens with whom we may disagree, but with whom we are willing to work together, deliberating with our different ideas to forge compromise and action. It is a world where challenges are faced openly and honestly with a sense of fellowship, common interest and an aspiration for a greater good.

It is a world where we are willing to sacrifice both for our neighbors today and all of those citizens who come after us.

Working with many people and across a variety of groups in our community, I have seen that this vision is possible.

A vision like this requires all of us to be willing to participate, to put aside self-interest and a desire for power, to end the politics of divisiveness and instead focus on what Lincoln termed “the better angels of our nature.” By restoring the ideals of the Preamble of the Constitution, we can create a better civic life.

In the end, we have it in our powers as citizens to keep the republic.