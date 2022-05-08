Sam Scinta: What we need to think about when we think of the First Amendment

Americans are having a difficult First Amendment moment.

Articles frequently appear discussing the threats to free expression and the role of the government. Many times, commentators and public officials err in their understanding of the First Amendment, its limits, and its application. This, in turn, makes it difficult for citizens to navigate free speech issues. For citizens in a republic, who have a responsibility to deliberate about public matters, this can present challenges. If we don’t understand the merits or free speech, let alone its limits, how can we engage with our fellow citizens?

First Amendment law is complicated and dynamic. Most cases involving the free speech clause of the First Amendment turn on specific facts. While this makes clear statements of law in these matters difficult, there are some general principles that can be highlighted to assist in understanding the role of the First Amendment in American society.

The First Amendment specifically applies to government action. There has been a great deal of angst in the past couple of years about social media companies restricting access to their platforms. Often, those whose access is restricted by these companies claim a violation of their First Amendment rights. While such actions by private companies may violate our shared value of free expression, they do not violate the First Amendment. It is important that we understand that the purpose of the First Amendment is to protect against government intrusion into speech.

Political speech is broadly protected. Our ability to criticize public officials and institutions is an important liberty for Americans, allowing us to uphold the principles articulated in the Declaration of Independence. While the hope is that such criticism is constructive and leads to progress (as has often been the case throughout American history), it need not always be artfully constructed. As the Supreme Court noted in Bridges v. California, “it is a prized American privilege to speak one’s mind, although not always with perfect good taste, on all public institutions.” Generally, the main limit to such political expression is the direct intent to incite violence. This is a high bar to clear, and underscores the broad nature of our political speech.

Hate speech is constitutionally-protected speech. Hate speech is nasty. Hate speech is counter-productive to civil discourse. But, as the Supreme Court has regularly articulated, hate speech (with very narrow exceptions) is also constitutionally protected from government intrusion. In 2010, the Supreme Court noted in Snyder v Phelps that it is essential “to protect even hurtful speech on public issues to ensure that we do not stifle public debate.” While, as a civil society we should try to avoid hateful speech, we should also be careful not to limit such speech as it can play a role in forwarding our public discourse.

Obscenity has a special meaning under the First Amendment. When we think about obscenity, we may think of foul language and graphic terms. While such language can certainly be considered obscene in the dictionary sense of the word, the concept of obscenity has a special meaning under the Constitution. While this constitutional notion of obscenity can be restricted by the government, consistent with the First Amendment, such restriction does not generally extend to foul language. While it would be preferable if we could converse without resorting to swear words, the use of such language generally does not, in and of itself, violate the First Amendment.

The government may limit speech based on time, place and manner restrictions, but must do so in a content-neutral manner. Just because citizens have a broad liberty of free speech does not mean we can exercise it without any limitations. Generally speaking, the government can limit our exercise of speech based on where and when such speech is being expressed, as long as it does not interfere with the intended message. The key is that any such restriction must not be made based on the content of the speech itself; in other words, the government may not limit certain kinds of speech and allow other kinds based only on differences of viewpoint.

Writing in 1859, the philosopher John Stuart Mill articulated a broad defense of free expression in his classic essay On Liberty. In essence, Mill noted that even false statements must be allowed to be expressed in a free society, as they allow us to hone our understanding of the truth. At its root, Mill called for the creation of what we denote today as the “marketplace of ideas.” When we have free access to ideas, with minimal government interference, we can best exercise our roles as citizens. We can deliberate, we can be challenged, and we can find solutions. The Supreme Court embodied this notion in its Snyder ruling, noting that “the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open.” While we don’t always have to love the speech we hate, we should recognize that, at least as far as the First Amendment is concerned, this speech generally has equal freedom to our own ideas and expressions.

Sam Scinta, J.D., is Publisher of Fulcrum Publishing, where he has been engaged in free speech issues for over two decades, and is the creator of Rebuilding American Civics, a community program dedicated to civil discourse.

