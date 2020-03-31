Sam Wilson: Family caregivers need a plan for taking care of elders while staying safer at home
0 comments

Sam Wilson: Family caregivers need a plan for taking care of elders while staying safer at home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sam Wilson mug

Wilson

As cases of the COVID-19 continue to spread across Wisconsin, the nation and the world, health officials have made it clear that older adults and those with chronic health conditions are particularly susceptible to the effects of this dangerous respiratory illness.

Many of our most vulnerable older adults live in communities where diseases can spread quickly, such as nursing homes or assisted living. That’s why facilities are temporarily banning visitors in hopes of preventing the transmission of COVID-19 and limiting residents’ exposure to anyone who may be infected with the virus.

At the same time, many seniors are at home and could be feeling isolated and anxious about how they can remain healthy and safe.

There are nearly 600,000 unpaid family caregivers across Wisconsin who provide assistance to loved ones at home, and this number will increase with the spread of the virus. That’s why it’s so important that family caregivers have a plan in place in case they get sick and can’t care for those who are relying on them.

At AARP, we believe a caregiving plan should include:

Pull together a team: Develop a list of family and friends who can perform caregiving tasks and identify local caregiving services and groups that can deliver essentials such as food or medications.

Inventory essential items: Determine how much food, water, medication and basic supplies the person you’re caring for has on hand. We recommend a two-week supply.

Get medications in order: Make sure you have a list of medications and medical contacts. If there are upcoming medical appointments, reschedule them or switch to a virtual visit. Having a 30-day supply of essential medications on hand is recommended.

Stay connected: To combat isolation, set up communication devices and other technology. Encourage people to send cards, letters, magazines, puzzles or other items to a loved one.

Maintain personal safety and self-care: To be safe and stay healthy, limit contact with visitors, practice social distancing, stay inside as much as you can and continue to wash your hands. While most of us are very focused on the person we are caring for, it is essential to care for yourself.

AARP has a dedicated, toll-free family caregiving line for people taking care of a loved one. Agents are available to take calls Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1-877-333-5885. You can also find answers online at the AARP Caregiver Resource Center located at www.aarp.org/caregiving.

At AARP, we’re committed to helping families during these extraordinary times. Now more than ever, family caregivers need all the help they can get.

Sam Wilson is state director of AARP Wisconsin, Madison.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Shortage of easily made products needed to fight virus is indefensible
Columnists

Commentary: Shortage of easily made products needed to fight virus is indefensible

In 1939, two years before the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor drew the United States into World War II, the U.S. military was an anemic force in which Army troops still used horses to pull around artillery. Then an emergency buildup ordered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt transformed U.S. automakers' manufacturing plants into extraordinarily efficient producers of tanks, guns, airplane ...

Michael Hiltzik: Has Trump even read his own 'Coronavirus Guidelines for America'?
Columnists

Michael Hiltzik: Has Trump even read his own 'Coronavirus Guidelines for America'?

Like millions of other shut-in Americans, I received in the mail Tuesday a postcard-sized advisory on coronavirus practices purporting to come straight from the White House. Labeled "President Trump's Coronavirus Guidelines for America," the postcard offers responsible advice. It counsels all Americans to stay home if they feel sick, keep away from others if you're an older person or someone ...

Commentary: Trump's overconfidence has always been dangerous. With coronavirus, it's deadly
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's overconfidence has always been dangerous. With coronavirus, it's deadly

  • Updated

Even as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States keeps rising sharply, President Donald Trump continues to express confidence. He has gone from optimism in the face of the imminent threat of the coronavirus to suggesting that the pandemic will abate soon and the U.S. economy will be "raring to go" by Easter. Trump's optimism stands in sharp contrast to the recommendations ...

Commentary: Unless you plan to shoot the viruses one by one, gun shops aren't essential services
Columnists

Commentary: Unless you plan to shoot the viruses one by one, gun shops aren't essential services

We're in the midst of a pandemic, with residents in many states around the country - including California - under orders to remain at home except for essential trips to essential businesses. A run to the drugstore for a prescription is still allowed, for obvious reasons. So is going the grocery store to stock up on food. But how about a quick trip to the nearest gun shop for a new .38 and some ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News