Sam Wilson: Protect those in nursing homes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thousands of long-term care facilities in the U.S. have experienced coronavirus outbreaks, and Wisconsin’s own nursing homes aren’t exempt.

Residents are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their advanced age and underlying health conditions. Worse, studies show the fatality rate for those older than 80 is six times that of the rest of us.

That’s why AARP Wisconsin is calling for the state to shed light on what is happening in our long-term care facilities, and to take swift and decisive action to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff.

As each day of the pandemic passes, family members, staff and communities are becoming increasingly worried about the health and safety of those inside long-term care facilities. The lack of transparency from state health officials and facilities only adds anxiety.

We at AARP Wisconsin are urging our leaders to protect older adults living in long-term care facilities. For those with a loved one in a nursing home, we recommend asking the facility key questions to help keep them safe, remain connected, and stay informed: