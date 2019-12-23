Samuel Handwerger: Trump Foundation mess could mean more regulatory changes for all foundations

The law of private foundations in America is complex, but, for the record, at its heart the statute gives it a good college try to regulate the potential abuses that can occur.

For example, the law all but prohibits any form of gaining personal benefit between the foundation and the insiders to the foundation. Known under the category of self-dealing, this is the source of many of the charges against the Trump Foundation. The problem is there not enough accountability.

A big question is: Who is checking up on the many private foundations that exist?

The IRS lacks sufficient personnel dedicated to this cause, and while foundations have to disclose their financial statements annually to the public, even public watchdog groups have their hands full.

Notwithstanding the public disclosure requirement, any impropriety can be well hidden within the numbers. The statute establishing private foundations goes back to 1969 and since then there has not been a major overhaul of the reporting requirements — something now long overdue.

Perhaps an even bigger question is: How is the public sector of our economy helped with the more than $950 billion of funds parked away for future giving? What programs remain underfunded today because of those 5% practices?