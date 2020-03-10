Sandra Crouse Quinn: Take precautions, trust your local health officials

We’ve learned from the 2001 anthrax attack, H1N1 and the 2014 Ebola outbreak, that the public is inclined to believe that uncertainty and a lack of satisfactory answers are a sign that officials are “hiding something” or incompetent. When we distrust our public officials, we may not be ready and willing to take the actions they ask of us, and the result is dangerous.

My research on the H1N1 outbreak found that preparing the public for uncertainty and changing information increased trust and belief that government officials were being open about what they did and did not know about the virus.

Public health leaders have learned important lessons from past pandemics. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control said during a press conference last month on the coronavirus: “Our guidance and advice are likely to be fluid and subject to change as we learn more. We will continue to keep you updated.” This openness is vital and helps us trust her and the agency.

But trust can be easily undermined. A cardinal sin of communication in an epidemic is over-reassuring the public. The Trump administration repeatedly minimizes the coronavirus threat. The right way to communicate with the public is to help them anticipate change.