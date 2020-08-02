School board presidents: We are all in this together

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A global pandemic brings many challenges. One of those challenges is how to reopen schools this fall in a way that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our staff, students, families and communities.

We know many of us have more questions than answers at the moment, but there are some things we know for sure.

First, safely reopening schools this fall, no matter the modality, requires a multi-tiered approach with back-up plans. Second, every decision made with regard to school reopening has multiple consequences, both direct and indirect, obvious and perhaps less visible. Third, we are all in this together.

As presidents of the local boards of education in our area, we are grateful that our superintendents have prioritized the need for our school districts to work together throughout this crisis.

After all, a global pandemic does not adhere to a particular school district’s boundaries. Now more than ever, it is imperative we maintain open lines of communication and collaborate so we can do what’s best for our students and staff.