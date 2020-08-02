School board presidents: We are all in this together

A global pandemic brings many challenges. One of those challenges is how to reopen schools this fall in a way that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our staff, students, families and communities.
We know many of us have more questions than answers at the moment, but there are some things we know for sure.
First, safely reopening schools this fall, no matter the modality, requires a multi-tiered approach with back-up plans. Second, every decision made with regard to school reopening has multiple consequences, both direct and indirect, obvious and perhaps less visible. Third, we are all in this together.
As presidents of the local boards of education in our area, we are grateful that our superintendents have prioritized the need for our school districts to work together throughout this crisis.
After all, a global pandemic does not adhere to a particular school district’s boundaries. Now more than ever, it is imperative we maintain open lines of communication and collaborate so we can do what’s best for our students and staff.
On behalf of our boards, we want to express gratitude to our superintendents and district leadership teams that have been working tirelessly for months, seven days a week, to develop plans for reopening our schools this fall using multiple modalities.
We also thank them for being creative and nimble, given that circumstances often change daily and our school districts have to adjust.
We want to thank our teachers and staff for your commitment to our students, your ingenuity now and always, and your dedication to providing the best educational experiences possible for students, no matter what form that may take this coming school year.
We want to thank our students and families for your patience, flexibility and support as our districts navigate the challenges of reopening schools this fall amid a global health crisis.
We hope you will join us in expressing gratitude to all those who are working hard to ensure the upcoming school year is a success and that all students and staff are safe and feel supported.
As we continue to work on plans for the upcoming school year, we will remain committed to the notion that we are all in this together.
- Laurie Cooper Stoll, School District of La Crosse
- Ann Garrity, School District of Onalaska
- Catherine Griffin, School District of West Salem
- Cheryl Hancock, School District of Holmen
- Julie Meyers, president of the School District of Bangor.
This column was authored by these presidents of area boards of education:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!