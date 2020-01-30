Sedrick Smith: Kobe Bryant, athletes are the superheroes black kids don't see in movies

By the time I became a sports fanatic, Jordan was fading and a new superhero was emerging: Kobe Bryant.

He even looked a little like M.J. — tall and lean, fearless when driving to the basket against the giant monsters in the paint.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heck he even had the same signature tongue wag early on. But Kobe was different. He was relentless. He seemed to never get tired, and you could watch a game for five minutes and see that no one on the court wanted to win a game as much as he did. Every play mattered, and it was inspiring.

Most superheroes possess special traits that we as mere mortals could never acquire. But Kobe’s special traits were primarily between his ears. He thought the game, he studied it and he was willing to outwork anyone to achieve victory.

He had the “Mamba mentality.” You could literally see it. His eyebrows curled, his face scowled; it was like the Hulk turning green. When the Mamba showed up, all bets were off. I’d never seen a superhero like this one, a superhero whose greatest trait was his will to win.

Like most superheroes, Kobe was flawed. His transgressions in Colorado, where he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2003, were well documented. It could have marked the end of his story, but instead it became the turning point.