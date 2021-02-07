Sen. Brad Pfaff: Broadband is vital to our economy and way of life

As we work to get through these tough times together, we still have to tackle one major challenge that existed before the coronavirus began — the lack of broadband internet access.

This comes as no shocker for those of us here in western Wisconsin. For far too many families, business owners, and communities, slow or nonexistent internet is like the weather — something you just deal with. I refuse to believe it has to be this way, and I won’t give up until we fix it.

Solving this problem isn’t only about promoting remote work or small business connectivity. It goes beyond students learning from home and grandparents video chatting with their far-flung relatives.

Closing the internet connectivity gap is central to supporting the rural way of life that has defined much of Wisconsin for generations. That’s why I’m glad to serve on the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access and why I’m supporting Gov. Tony Evers’ call for a much needed $200 million investment to close the digital divide.

In the next three years, under this plan, we’ll invest significantly more in broadband access than we have in previous budgets.