Sen. Brad Pfaff: Getting to work and building back better

Growing up on the farm, getting grease on your hands and sweat on your brow was valued and respected. After the cows were milked and the calves were fed, my family and I took pride in our work but knew that we would have to do it all over again tomorrow.
Those who know me know that I am proud of my rural roots. I was raised on our family dairy farm in the same area my family has lived since they first came to this country in the 1800s. On the farm, I learned values like dedication, honesty, and how to get through tough times by working together.
Each year as Labor Day approaches, we both celebrate and reflect on the contributions of the American worker. Every storefront we pass on the street, bridge we drive over, or barn where cattle are fed is a testament to the people who built it. From the bricklayers and pipefitters to teachers and nurses, every worker has a legacy that’s often seen but rarely acknowledged.
COVID-19 put enormous stress on working families across the country. The pandemic impacted our lives and our economy in several ways. Essential workers lifted us up, supply chains were squeezed, and some folks have adapted to working from home. Yet, throughout this challenging time, both workers and businesses have done their best to survive.
But in the face of adversity, we can’t settle for a return to business as usual. We must seize the opportunity to create new, good-paying jobs in Wisconsin and moving our communities forward.
Thanks to funding in the biennial budget and transformational infrastructure investments at the federal level, we’re getting back to building things in our state: roads, bridges, and manufacturing. We need to recognize that building -- and rebuilding -- our infrastructure creates jobs and connects communities. Between the recently passed $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in Congress and Governor Evers’ investment in roads and bridges, we will not only modernize transportation, but we’ll create family-supporting jobs across the state.
It’s essential to connect people physically, but these days, it’s equally important to connect them virtually. I am proud that my work on the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access helped secure the most significant broadband investment in state history. Broadband expansion means interconnectedness: rural-to-urban, business-to-business, and business-to-consumer. It’s an economic boon for local economies. More people across the state with high-speed internet will create limitless career opportunities for this generation and the next.
The need for workers is at an all-time high. We all see countless businesses posting “Help Wanted” signs in their windows. Labor Day is a good reminder that Wisconsin workers stand ready to lay the groundwork to build a better Wisconsin for their families and the communities we all call home. My philosophy has always been that when you give people the tools they need to succeed, they will take it from there.