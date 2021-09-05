Sen. Brad Pfaff: Getting to work and building back better

Growing up on the farm, getting grease on your hands and sweat on your brow was valued and respected. After the cows were milked and the calves were fed, my family and I took pride in our work but knew that we would have to do it all over again tomorrow.

Those who know me know that I am proud of my rural roots. I was raised on our family dairy farm in the same area my family has lived since they first came to this country in the 1800s. On the farm, I learned values like dedication, honesty, and how to get through tough times by working together.

Each year as Labor Day approaches, we both celebrate and reflect on the contributions of the American worker. Every storefront we pass on the street, bridge we drive over, or barn where cattle are fed is a testament to the people who built it. From the bricklayers and pipefitters to teachers and nurses, every worker has a legacy that’s often seen but rarely acknowledged.

COVID-19 put enormous stress on working families across the country. The pandemic impacted our lives and our economy in several ways. Essential workers lifted us up, supply chains were squeezed, and some folks have adapted to working from home. Yet, throughout this challenging time, both workers and businesses have done their best to survive.