Western Wisconsin is a hub for transportation. From our highways, to the Mississippi River, to the railroads, to the La Crosse Regional Airport, we are fortunate to have many ways to transport goods and travel across our region.

The investments we have made in transportation infrastructure over the past few years have strengthened our economy, but we must do more.

Recently, I held a meeting with Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson and local government officials from La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Crawford counties to discuss the challenges our towns and counties face in maintaining local roads and bridges.

Too often, our rural roads have been left with few resources to maintain and support their use.

For our region to remain a transportation hub, we need to continue to invest in maintenance and improvements on these roads. This extends to our harbors as well.

Strong harbors provide for strong exports. We’re fortunate to have the Port of La Crosse in western Wisconsin, which handles nearly 1 million tons of commodities each year, in addition to our other important harbors like the Prairie du Chien Port.

After our visit with local government officials, Secretary Thompson and I highlighted the investments made at the Port of La Crosse through harbor assistance grants. Among other local recipients this year, F.J. Robers received a harbor assistance grant totaling $1.2 million.

Funding harbors is good for farmers and good for consumers. F.J. Robers processes more than 18 million bushels of corn and soybeans through their bulk commodity transload facility at the Port of La Crosse each year. I’m proud to have supported funding these grants so that our region’s economy may continue to reap the benefits of exporting our agricultural commodities through facilities like F.J. Robers.

Not only is this more efficient to transport our goods, but it reduces the strain on our roads. Just one barge loaded with grain takes 70 semis off of our highways.

Funding roads and harbors isn’t a partisan issue. It’s about making sure our farmers can transport their goods to market. It’s about enhancing the efficiency of our transportation system. It’s about building our economy.

A robust network of transportation infrastructure ensures we are able to get to and from our jobs. It ensures our businesses can fly and connect us to markets all over the world.

I appreciate the investments that have been made in transportation, and will continue to advocate for greater infrastructure funding in western Wisconsin so that our communities may grow and thrive.