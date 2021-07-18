Sen. Brad Pfaff: State budget makes a down payment on Wisconsin’s future

I’m proud to say that the hard work that went into this report brought us together on this issue, resulting in $129 million for broadband expansion over the next two years. This was a common-sense investment that will bring 21st-century technology, job opportunities, and critical infrastructure to every corner of the state.

This budget had its share of missed opportunities. Quite frankly, we need to invest significantly more in K-12 education than what the Joint Finance Committee sent to the governor. But in voting for this budget, I knew that Governor Evers would use his powerful veto pen to improve the end result of an imperfect document.

He did just that when he set aside $550 million in revenue that our state could use for education. The governor also wisely allocated $100 million to K-12 from the American Rescue Plan to fill in the budget gaps.

Although we didn’t get everything we wanted out of this budget, I stand by our work. This budget is a necessary down payment on our future that invests in our priorities while providing real tax relief for middle class families.