With our two-year state budget behind us, it is time to look forward to the fall legislative session. I will continue to work to ensure western Wisconsin gets its fair share.

I’m proud to have voted to eliminate the personal property tax for our businesses, rebuild our roads and bridges and increase funding for police and fire protection, but more work needs to be done.

In the fall, we must address the child care crisis. We can and should come back to fund proven child care programs like Child Care Counts, which has provided payments to child care providers and kept many in business since COVID.

Whether you’re a parent or a member of the business community, you know the economics of child care do not work. On one hand parents cannot afford the high cost, while on the other hand we struggle to get child care providers into the profession.

Too many people, especially women, are not in the workforce or work reduced hours due to child care concerns. It is clear that a shortage of funding for childcare hurts not just families, but also our economy as employers struggle to find employees.

At the same time, we must make health care more accessible and affordable for Wisconsinites. Too often, residents of western Wisconsin experience costly medical care and high prescription drug prices that strain household budgets.

There are simple, straightforward solutions to expand access to care while reducing the cost for our state.

We can cap the cost of insulin. We can increase transparency of prescription drug prices. We can extend postpartum coverage under Medicaid to one full year for mothers and their newborns. We can join the 40 states that have expanded Medicaid in a bipartisan manner to extend access to 90,000 more Wisconsinites and save Wisconsin $1.6 billion over the two-year budget biennium.

We must also ensure our communities have the resources and attention they need to combat PFAS. Through no fault of their own, communities like the town of Campbell have been plagued by these toxic chemicals.

People should have confidence in the water they drink. Funding remediation and testing for toxic PFAS chemicals is essential. As we address PFAS, we need to maintain the ability to test and monitor our water in the future to keep us safe.

With a historic surplus, we can do more to help our working families. We can fund priorities like child care, PFAS, and health care, while also providing meaningful, responsible tax relief for working families.

Responsible tax relief is not a flat tax. A plumber making $40,000 a year should not be paying the same income tax rate as a Fortune 500 CEO.

I’m proud to have eliminated the personal property tax and delivered relief to businesses, and stand ready to give Wisconsin’s working families meaningful tax relief.

It is time to move past petty partisanship and rigid ideology to fund priorities like health care and child care so that we may move Wisconsin forward. I’m honored to bring your voices and concerns to the Wisconsin State Capitol and make sure they are heard. We can do more for western Wisconsin, and I stand ready to make it happen.