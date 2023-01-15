Sen. Pfaff: A model for calm, steady leadership

Chaos. That’s the only word to describe the happenings in the House of Representatives in Washington — the likes of which our country hasn’t seen more than 150 years.

Compare this with the calm, steady leadership that our outgoing congressman, Ron Kind, provided to western Wisconsin and you’ll find the recent events in Washington even more disturbing.

Let’s be clear, the spectacle we’ve witnessed in the battle for speaker of the House in Washington exemplifies how political dysfunction can threaten the functions of government and our democracy. It is embarrassing to watch a governing body unable to conduct the business of the people due to divisive leadership, and a stark reminder of the calm, steady guidance that Congressman Ron Kind provided to us for the last 26 years.

Former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo famously said, “You campaign in poetry. You govern in prose.”

Meaning the skills needed to win a campaign aren’t necessarily those needed to govern once you get elected.

Perhaps we’re witnessing the House coming to grips with this reality. The fact is, governing is much harder than winning a campaign. It’s beyond playing partisan political games and rather advancing legislation that is beneficial to the American people.

Congressman Kind understood this core tenet. He was consistently ranked one of the more bipartisan members of the House, even at the risk of ostracizing members and voters of his own party. He championed legislation that benefited not just one party or the other, but western Wisconsinites — from our family farmers, small business owners, and outdoorsmen to our teachers and students at public institutions and universities. He knew this district because he’s from this district. This is where he raised his family and it’s where he returned home to every weekend.

While dysfunction makes a good headline, its consequences will certainly be felt across the country and at the expense of the great institutions our country was built upon.

For 26 years, Congressman Ron Kind brought western Wisconsin values to Congress, rising above the dysfunction to deliver results for the people of our region. The thoughtful consideration with which Congressman Kind fought for western Wisconsin will not be forgotten, and is a model for good governance amidst the chaos seen today.