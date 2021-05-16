Sen Pfaff: Investing in the Care Economy helps families of all ages

One measure of a strong community is how we raise our kids and how we care for our elders. One thing nearly everyone has in common is we all have an older person in our lives who helped raise us, put food on our table, and shared our most memorable moments. Once those special people reach an age when daily tasks get more difficult and they need somebody to lean on, we want to be there for them like they were for us.

Every working family wants to give their parents, godparents, and elders the help they need to retire with dignity and comfort. These days, that’s becoming a lot more difficult. I’ve been talking to care providers across the district who express genuine concern about staffing shortages at local long-term care facilities. In rural areas like ours, this is a big, big issue—because as we know, there are sparse options to begin with.

A working family in Cashton shouldn’t have to drive 45 minutes to La Crosse to find quality long-term care for their elders. Unfortunately, this has become a reality for so many folks living outside of the city because assisted living facilities and nursing homes are closing their doors at an unprecedented rate.