Sen. Pfaff: Let’s pull together, roll up our sleeves and get to work

We have a tremendous opportunity to build a brighter tomorrow, and the issues before these committees are central to that effort. For example, agriculture is one of the primary economic engines in our state. According to a UW-Madison study, agriculture employs one out of every nine people and contributes almost $105 billion to Wisconsin’s economy. But it means much more to so many. Our farming heritage gives us pride and helps define us as a people. I will be a champion for family farmers and the rural communities they support.

I will work to open new markets for Wisconsin products while investing in the resilient infrastructure we need to move the fruits of our labor to consumers. In addition to the year-round tourism our land supports, our position on the Mississippi River and the state border are critical to our economy. Our roads, railways, ports, and water access make us a regional transportation hub, which is central to our history and vital for our future.

For many people, the natural beauty of our land and water defines this area. I am in awe every time I drive the Great River Road or crest a ridge to look out on one of our many coulees. I will work to protect our natural heritage and support environmental stewardship so that our children and grandchildren can hike, hunt, fish, and enjoy the good life here just as we have.