Shannon Green: School lunch fight devalues low-income children

But giving up on good choices just because kids aren’t leaping toward the salad first is just lazy. And so is this rule, which would give local school boards the chance to vote on adopting these lazy rules.

Food waste is a problem and has always been, even before 2010. But the solution to food waste is being more creative, like Triangle Elementary School in Mount Dora, Fla.

The school has a garden and brings its homegrown produce into the cafeteria a few times a week so students and teachers can have a salad bar. According to Lake County School Board Chairman Kristi Burns, the salad bar is a hit.

“I’ve always, with my own children, followed the advice of if you provide it, they will eat it,” she said.

Burns said if the rule passes, the board would conduct its own research with health experts first before any vote.

No matter what happens, there are ways to balance the need to cut down on food waste without sacrificing nutrition. And there is room for fiscally responsible Democrats and compassionate Republicans to agree on this issue as long as we remember who is at the head of this table — our kids.

