Sister Eileen McKenzie, who has ministered as a nurse, researcher and acupuncturist, is serving as Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration president. Her ministries have taken her throughout the U.S. and West Africa. She founded FSPA Community Acupuncture and was a founding member of Integrative Therapies of La Crosse, a collective of holistic practitioners dedicated to making their services affordable and accessible for people in the region.