St. Valentine: The power of love

Throughout the ages, religions have contained a common spirit of love in their scriptures.

In Hinduism we find: "This is the sum of duty: Do not unto others which would cause you pain if done to you" (Mahabharata, 5, 1517).

In Buddhism: "Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful" (Udana-Varga 5, 18).

In Confucianism: "Is there one maxim which ought to be acted upon throughout one's whole life? Surely it is the maxim of loving-kindness: Do not unto others what you would not have them do unto you" (Analects 15, 23).

In Judaism: "What is hateful to you, do not to your fellowman. That is the entire Law; all the rest is commentary" (Talmud, Shabbat 31d).

In Taoism: "Regard your neighbor's gain as your own gain, and your neighbor's loss as your own loss" (Tiai Shang Kan Ying Piien).

In Jain scriptures: "The essence of right conduct is not to injure anyone."

In Christianity: "All things whatsoever ye would that man should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the Law and the Prophets" (Matthew 7, 12).

In Islam: "No one of you is a believer until he desires for his brother that which he desires for himself" (Sunnah).