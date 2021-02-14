St. Valentine: The power of love

St. Valentine was a 3rd Century Roman priest who ministered to the persecuted Christians of the Roman Empire.
During the rule of Claudius II the Cruel, the Roman Empire couldn’t get soldiers to join the bloody military leagues. Men wanted to stay home with their wives and family. Claudius then banned marriages and engagements, to force men into the military. St. Valentine recognized the injustice, and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret.
When Claudius discovered this, he ordered St. Valentine be put to death. While in jail, legend has it that St. Valentine left a farewell note for the jailer's daughter and signed it, "from your Valentine.”
St. Valentine was beaten and beheaded, and buried on February 14, 269 A.D.
Christians, who believed in the sovereignty of Christ and not the sovereignty of Caesar and the militant empire, were persecuted by the Roman Empire between the Great Fire of Rome in 64 AD under Nero, and the edict of Milan in 313 AD, in which Roman King Constantine the Great legalized the Christian religion. It is estimated that more than 6,500 of the persecuted died.
The ancient Romans, through the superficial appeasements of Breads and Circuses that promoted brutality and killing as opposed to compassion were just as many Americans today. They were co-opted through the endless vapid and violent entertainments of the spectacle and sports, filled with materialistic certitude, with few doubts, and any serious thought.
As in our material culture today, the Romans experienced the gradual subjection of reasoned thought to the strictures of faith and authority, and the utter mendacity of the ephemeral over the enduring, by the messianic empire of their subjugation.
They were made to prefer cold certainty, instead of the truth of love, to put strict dogma ahead of the integrity to love, to have limited sympathies, and unlimited certainties.
Their faith in the amoral growth of empire did not lead to a growth in good consciousness from a gospel about love, but rather to a premature mental closure, using a distorted faith in the militaristic honor of man, as a substitute for thought and love.
St. Valentine was martyred, and St. Valentine's Day was established on February 14 by Pope Gelasius I in 496 AD. It was believed in the Middle Ages that birds paired in love during the middle days of February.
St. Valentine taught that man was born solely to love, to know and to serve, and in that knowing and loving and serving alone, can he transcend his nature and become more than man.
St. Valentine understood that Love was so pure and simple; the angels had no difficulty accepting it, and that only man casts his shadow upon it.
He understood and taught that with Love men and women would be made new, washed clean of prejudice and hate, freed from the plenitude of palliatives, so that the world would start again. We would then experience a soulful love, a psychic womb for a new life, where our tender kisses have the peaceful power to transform us all.
Throughout the ages, religions have contained a common spirit of love in their scriptures.
In Hinduism we find: "This is the sum of duty: Do not unto others which would cause you pain if done to you" (Mahabharata, 5, 1517).
In Buddhism: "Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful" (Udana-Varga 5, 18).
In Confucianism: "Is there one maxim which ought to be acted upon throughout one's whole life? Surely it is the maxim of loving-kindness: Do not unto others what you would not have them do unto you" (Analects 15, 23).
In Judaism: "What is hateful to you, do not to your fellowman. That is the entire Law; all the rest is commentary" (Talmud, Shabbat 31d).
In Taoism: "Regard your neighbor's gain as your own gain, and your neighbor's loss as your own loss" (Tiai Shang Kan Ying Piien).
In Jain scriptures: "The essence of right conduct is not to injure anyone."
In Christianity: "All things whatsoever ye would that man should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the Law and the Prophets" (Matthew 7, 12).
In Islam: "No one of you is a believer until he desires for his brother that which he desires for himself" (Sunnah).
Now, in the early 21st century, the ancient Goddess Isis is rising up to resurrect the love loss and deadened soul of our modern consciousness. Romance is one of her wombs, as breathing life and love into a destroyed beloved is very much her specialty.
Today, with our display of dysfunction via the long deadened soul of corporatism merging and corrupting the government, the ruling class has turned its back against the people, destroying the beloved.
St. Valentine's Day, like love itself, is not a matter of verifiable history, but of the enduring healing power of love itself.
Ted Duff lives in Winona.