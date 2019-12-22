Steve Doyle: Can bipartisan study mission to Israel bring peace home?

Recently I was invited by Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the state Assembly, to be part of a bipartisan study mission to Israel.
Packing five Democrats and 10 Republicans plus assorted others into one bus to travel around one of the most volatile, conflicted parts of the world for 10 days seemed like an opportunity not to be missed.
People who travel to Israel frequently report that it is a life-changing experience.
For some, it’s about religion; for some it’s about history. For me, it was about the people. Hearing the perspectives of Israelis and Palestinians, Jews, Muslims and Christians, secular and religious was truly eye-opening.
It also gave me perspective.
As I gazed out over the Golan Heights, I could see the place where the borders of Lebanon, Syria and Israel meet. It was beautiful, tranquil, breathtaking.
It was also the exact target for 500 Syrian rockets a week earlier. When I talked with Israelis about what it is like to live under such a constant threat, I got mostly shrugs. Conflict, war and terror are “normal” for the part of the world known to three religions as The Holy Land.
When I returned to the United States, our country was in the middle of an impeachment proceeding. Democrats and Republicans each have their own version of reality. Families and friends are torn by a partisan divide. Is this the new “normal” for our country?
Israel has learned to adapt to its reality. It is a land with no natural resources, limited water and constant threats of terror and warfare. Yet it is known worldwide as the “innovation nation.”
I had the opportunity to meet some of the people and companies responsible for creating Israel’s high-tech startup economy when I toured the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.
Getting a firsthand look at how Israel manages its artificial intelligence and economic expansion as a tool for peace and democracy was enlightening and inspiring.
In Wisconsin, we rely on our rich history of agriculture and manufacturing to bolster our economy. In Israel, they have virtually no agriculture or manufacturing; they must rely on their ideas and ingenuity.
As Wisconsin transitions into an inevitable new economy, it will be our own ideas and ingenuity that keep our agriculture and manufacturing — along with our health care, tourism, high tech and service sectors — among the leaders in a highly competitive world.
Standing on the bank of the Sea of Galilee and absorbing its rich history was a blissful and contemplative moment.
It helped me understand that our world offers much more than what is walled in by partisan lines. From getting a firsthand look at the peace process to learning how Israel has used desalinization to provide clean water and conserve that very body of water I was standing at, I realized that we face similar challenges, though on a dramatically different scale.
Since 2011, when I first got elected, I became no stranger to political divides and working in a split government.
Many of the issues we debate in the Legislature are discussions surrounding equality and traditional bread-and-butter issues.
However, people have different opinions about the type of bread and butter they like, so it becomes difficult to agree on one type of recipe.
We met with top Palestinian and Israeli government officials, who are also struggling to settle on a recipe. As I listened to them discuss the issues at the forefront of their conflict, it became evident the more they talked, the more similar they were without even realizing it. So, why have they failed to reach a peace agreement?
The answer seemed pretty straightforward – there is no middle ground and no willingness to concede that both sides are right and both sides are wrong. For the rest of the bipartisan study mission, I thought about how this dynamic affects the world we live in here in America and in Wisconsin.
Just as Israeli Jews speak Hebrew and Palestinians speak Arabic, partisans in our country barely speak the same language.
Too many Republicans believe that every governmental program represents socialism and too many Democrats believe that every business incentive represents corruption and favoritism to the wealthy. Is it possible that both sides might be somewhat right and somewhat wrong? Are we past the point where we can find common ground on the issues of our day — quality health care, good schools, a vibrant economy, a healthy environment?
The 10 days we spent together in Israel proved that we can coexist very well. Together we exchanged ideas, stories, food samples, even seats on the plane.
Can a bipartisan study mission to Israel lead to better bipartisan relations in the Wisconsin Legislature? Maybe. Maybe not. It was a good start, but the real test will be whether we continue to treat each other with the same respect as we did on that bus in Israel.
Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, represents the 94th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.