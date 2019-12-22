Steve Doyle: Can bipartisan study mission to Israel bring peace home?

Since 2011, when I first got elected, I became no stranger to political divides and working in a split government.

Many of the issues we debate in the Legislature are discussions surrounding equality and traditional bread-and-butter issues.

However, people have different opinions about the type of bread and butter they like, so it becomes difficult to agree on one type of recipe.

We met with top Palestinian and Israeli government officials, who are also struggling to settle on a recipe. As I listened to them discuss the issues at the forefront of their conflict, it became evident the more they talked, the more similar they were without even realizing it. So, why have they failed to reach a peace agreement?

The answer seemed pretty straightforward – there is no middle ground and no willingness to concede that both sides are right and both sides are wrong. For the rest of the bipartisan study mission, I thought about how this dynamic affects the world we live in here in America and in Wisconsin.

Just as Israeli Jews speak Hebrew and Palestinians speak Arabic, partisans in our country barely speak the same language.