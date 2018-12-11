Typically, the time immediately following an election is an opportunity for both sides to recommit to the time-honored tradition of pledging to work together for the good of the people. That didn’t happen in Wisconsin this year. How did we get to the end of civility?
In 2010, the last time there was a transition in power, Gov. Jim Doyle deliberately held off signing the final contracts for high-speed rail in our state because he knew that Gove.-elect Scott Walker was opposed to the concept.
Although this was one of his most cherished projects, Gov. Doyle appropriately stated that the new governor, Walker, should be the one to decide whether Wisconsin moved forward to join our surrounding states in this endeavor.
Gov. Doyle also left numerous political appointments open so that his successor could more smoothly assemble his own team. Was Gov. Doyle acting like a true statesman with such a grand gesture? No, he was simply following the universal tradition that had been in place for our state’s entire history. This isn’t about statesmanship — or even sportsmanship — it’s about enabling your successor to do the best job possible on behalf of the people that we elected officials are all chosen to serve.
Last week, that tradition wasn’t just broken, it was shattered. It is disingenuous for the majority party to claim that they woke up the morning after the election and realized that for eight years they had sold out the authority and responsibility of the legislative branch to the governor. I don’t think it’s cynical to say that this life-altering revelation wouldn’t have come to them if the election had turned out differently.
So, what did the Legislature vote to do?
First, it moved to change the law so that the Democratic-leaning communities of Madison and Milwaukee would have a shortened time period for early voting. It reinstated stricter voter ID laws that had previously been struck down as unconstitutional. It took away the governor’s authority to oversee the Foxconn project – the most expensive taxpayer-supported project in the history of our entire country – and vested it in the hands of an unelected bureaucrat and members of the Legislature who are normally tasked with writing laws, not administering them.
The Legislature also decided that the attorney general, whose duty it is to defend state laws that are challenged in court, is no longer up to that job. In the future, the attorney general can be second-guessed by a private law firm selected by the speaker of the Assembly. And also a private law firm selected by the Senate majority leader. Oh, and also a private law firm selected by the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization. We taxpayers, of course, already pay for the attorney general and his staff. Want to guess who also gets to pay for the three additional private law firms all doing the very same thing at the very same time?
Finally, on a party-line vote, the Senate also confirmed 82 political appointees, most of whom hadn’t even yet filled out financial disclosure statements or conflict-of-interest forms.
Sadly, these actions weren’t simply an affront to legislative Democrats or Gov.-elect Evers and Attorney General-elect Kaul, they were an act of contempt to the voters and taxpayers of Wisconsin.
If changes in our laws needed to be made, why weren’t they done in the normal course of legislative events before the election or brought up immediately upon the start of the new term? Our voters deliberately chose divided government for our state in this election, forcing Republicans and Democrats to come together to find common ground to address the problems we face.
Changing the rules after some people have been voted out and others haven’t yet been sworn in is like the evicted tenant who removes all the lightbulbs from the fixtures before surrendering the key to the landlord. It’s petty. It’s mean-spirited. It’s not the kind of character we expect from our elected officials.
