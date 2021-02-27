Steve Kiedrowski: A game for the ages

La Crosse has brought back state basketball to the La Crosse Center. But local basketball has a deep passion to March 14, 1959, when a classic contest was played for the ages.

Trempealeau (115 students) faced La Crosse Logan (610 students) for the sectional championship. The winner would go to state in Madison. The battle was at the old Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium.

The odds were one sided. But the Trempealeau Bears had a guy named Kenny Baran. He was, and still is, one of the best players to ever take the court. He was “The Baran.”

Over 3,000 people were witness to a wondrous, athletic event.

Baran tied the score at 68 with six seconds left. Trempealeau missed a free throw and Logan’s Dave Robertson got the rebound and dribbled down to the other end. As the clock showed zero, his shot swished through the net. Logan wins! Kenny had 31 points.

After the game Baran went outside and threw snowballs in frustration against the Mary E. building. Kenny said, “Coach, I’ll take that game to my grave.”

This contest, and his story, will live in the halls of history forever.

Kenny Baran died in 2015 at age 74.