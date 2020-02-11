Steve Rudd: Say no to bluff bike trails

The city of La Crosse, in partnership with Outdoor Recreation Alliance, is wanting to cut mountain bike trails into the bluffsides below Grandad Bluff Park. This is foolhardy and reckless.

Recommendations from two reports on Hixon Forest (2005 and 2016), both adopted by the city, said no new trails on the slopes of the bluff.

The city and ORA have ignored those recommendations. If a boulder or a landslide destroys a home, it will not be from an act of God, it will be from an act by your city. Why does the city not care?

The residents of 29th street have told the city that the trail access point on that street is in a dangerous location. There are no sidewalks and the access will be situated right at the crest of a steep hill, in an area with limited visibility.

It is so limited that local track teams who train on the hill use a spotter to alert runners to oncoming cars. With more cars and people on the street, someone will get hit. Why does the city not care?

Two reasons: