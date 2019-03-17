Steven Weiss of Altoona is an internist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he has practiced 30 years. He was the primary author for this piece after contributions from other members of our newly organized Western Wisconsin Chapter of Physicians for National Healthcare Program. Co-signors include Mark Neumann, MD, La Crosse; Lonnie Simmons, MD, La Crosse; Ralph Knudson, MD, La Crosse; Steve Manson, MD, La Crosse; Erin Gutowski, DO, La Crosse; Steve Brown, MD, Menomonie; Diane Brown, RN, Menomonie; Taryn Lawler, DO, Viroqua; Craig Brooks, Buffalo City.