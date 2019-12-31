Susan Straight: Writers who weave tales of heroines

Every year, I read about 125 books. I'm not bragging -- I've just been "that girl who reads" since kindergarten.

When I was 3, my mother, Gabrielle, went to the Stater Bros. Market in Rubidoux, Calif., and spent her last quarter on a Little Golden Book. She used it to teach me to read in one weekend, so I would be quiet when she went to work and dropped me off at the babysitter.

My father was gone, she was pregnant and I made my way through "Tawny Scrawny Lion" again and again, then begged her for a new book.

I reread "Tawny Scrawny Lion" not long ago. I have to say, it makes no sense at all: A hungry lion chases kangaroos and camels and inexplicably hangs out with white bunnies who have endless baskets of carrots. No matter. It -- and reading -- saved me back when my father was gone. And reading saves me still.

In 2019, at the end of five years' work on a memoir about my (and my daughters') badass female ancestors -- mothers and grandmothers and aunts whose penchant for survival, and for storytelling, define our family -- I read and reread books of, by and for women. ("Lion," by the way, was written by Kathryn Jackson.)