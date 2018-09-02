I’ve entered (and then left) one of those fruitless Facebook arguments about the Big Indian that seems to ignite anger. I’m on the move-it side because I see it as a cartoon image of an Indian that is not culturally or historically accurate.
And yet, many non-native Americans who support the statue believe it is part of their heritage in La Crosse. They say if it’s good enough for 50-plus years, it’s good enough now.
Does this argument sound familiar?
It reminds me of the statues honoring confederate generals in the south that resulted in the demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. “It’s my heritage,” one group says. “The statue represents slavery and terrorizing black people,” says the other.
I think it is fair to say Anthony Zimmerhakl, a beloved La Crosse schools art teacher, created the Big Indian with the best of intentions. I often say, “listen for the intent, not the exact words,” but a native American I met said, “Intentions can still hurt people.”
When I think of history, I think of a quote from Fannie Flagg, author of “Fried Green Tomatoes” and other books. In “I Still Dream About You,” she wrote, “But unfortunately history always expects people, young or old, to know better at the time.”
I know this to my core because the most famous person in my family, someone who died before I was born, was Al Jolson, the early 20th century version of a rock star and was called the world’s greatest entertainer.
His father and my grandfather were brothers who came from Russia in the late 19th century for a better life and religious freedom.
The problem is Al Jolson, like many in the era, performed in blackface, which the website, black-face.com, noted: “White America’s conceptions of Black entertainers were shaped by minstrelsy’s mocking caricatures and for over one hundred years the belief that Blacks were racially and socially inferior was fostered by legions of both white and black performers in blackface.”
When I grew up, cowboys and Indians were the rage in television and movie westerns. We knew they were Indians because the brave — played by a white actor with red makeup — wore a couple of feathers in the band around his head. Nearly all Indians were called savages.
Horrible. Insulting. Terrible. Disappointing. Shameful.
Should I have known better at the time? I didn’t then, but I sure know now.
I did not grow up here, so you might disregard my opinion, but I’ve lived here 45 years. We may not have known then how much of an inaccurate stereotype this statue is when it was created, but we know it now. In my opinion, the time for stereotypes and the statue are over.
At the time, Mr. Zimmerhakl was encouraged to honor Chief Blackhawk or Chief Decorah, who lived in this region. I spoke with a native person whose father offered advice to make it authentic. Mr. Zimmerhakl said he preferred to do his own research.
I have long said in my life, “Listen for the intentions, not the exact words.” And while I believe the Zimmerhakl family had good intentions, the impact is negative. Like Indian school mascots, the statue is hurtful. Research shows these mascots have a negative effect on the people they are supposed to honor.
Erik Stegman, co-author of the Center for American Progress report, said of Indian mascots, “The debate we’ve been seeing around these mascots is really missing the point. There are real impacts that we see in Native youth around the country. They have lower self-esteem because of these mascots. And they have the worst education outcomes in the nation. It all points to the need to retire these mascots across the board.” The same can be said of the statue.
Many may consider the statue a cherished part of their childhoods, but we have to consider the people for whom it is supposed to represent and honor.
This is not just a matter of being politically correct, but a matter of being politically and personally respectful.
