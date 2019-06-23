I shudder to think of the government grabbing 11 million people from their homes, their places of work, their schools, churches, mosques or synagogues; or wherever they are when Big ICE goes and gets them.
To do such a thing, whether they have papers or not, is inhumane and unAmerican. Although I am not a Christian, it is also unchristian.
It is shocking. It is horrific. It is terrible. And, it is cruel.
The tweets that warn of this action say:
“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people....long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!”
Each one of these people to get the boot has a story to tell.
The hundreds of thousands who come here from Central American are not doing so for some lark. They are desperate. They love their children as much as we do. They come because their lives and those of their children are at risk for being murdered or raped.
I am fortunate because my four grandparents came by 1904, mostly in the late 19th century. If not, you would not be reading this because I would not exist.
They were poor immigrants coming from Russia (now Lithuania), Hungary (now Slovakia) and Austria (now Poland). Most of our country – except for Native people who have been treated so badly by European settlers – are immigrants or descendants of immigrants.
Somewhere along the way, we have lost our humanity in this country. And we certainly won’t get it back with four more years of that man currently in the White House. Many argue these tweets about mass roundups of immigrants is to rally his base. It adds more terror in the lives of ordinary people.
But as the New York Times recently reported, Michael Chertoff, who was secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush said, “I can’t even begin to picture how we would deport 11 million people in a few years where we don’t have a police state, where the police can’t break down your door at will and take you away without a warrant.”
But that is seemingly what the tweeter suggests. God help us if this program is run as well as the separating children from their parents at the border, another cruel attempt to keep prospective immigrants from coming to this country. In the article entitled, “What Would It Take for Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million and Build a Wall?,” the authors wrote such an effort “would defy the logic of science, engineering and law.”
I’d like to add it would defy morality. Can you imagine how the billions and billions of dollars that it would cost to deport 11 million might be better spent? I sure can. Instead of being a bully and throwing out desperate people, we could train them for jobs needed in this country.
We could invest in infrastructure that continues to be ignored in order to save money, but mostly becomes more expensive with the delay and causes more damage.
A budget is a statement of our values. How the government spends the tax money says a lot about who we are as people.
Instead of investing in billionaires, we need to hit the ground running by investing in ordinary people.
Imagine the rippling effect on the economy of investing in education, ending student debt so these people can spend the hundreds of dollars they pay each month on that debt on houses, cars and whatever would make their lives better.
There are legitimate stories of people on Medicare and Social Security still repaying student loans. And do not call Medicare, Social Security and Medical Assistance “entitlements.” We have paid into those systems our entire working lives, just as we have paid taxes for roads (please fill in the potholes), schools and police and fire services.
The last so-called tax decrease really was for billionaires and millionaires, not for thousandaires (on a good day) like the rest of us. Studies show we didn’t benefit like we were promised. And health care. If we took the greed out of the health-care system more people could be served, something important. It’s not the boogeyman known as socialism but caring about each other.
As it says in the preamble to the Constitution, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Many seem so concerned about unborn babies but not give a whit about those who were already born if their skin is brown, they are poor, or come from what the tweeter in chief once described as s**thole countries.
