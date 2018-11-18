The voters have spoken. As soon as the election is certified, l will no longer be the Trempealeau County district attorney.
It has been an honor to serve the state of Wisconsin and the residents of Trempealeau County for the past six years.
In my six-plus years in the job we made great progress in our office:
- Revived the Criminal Justice Coordinating Counsel and instituted the Compass Assessment for our diversion program.
- Instituted mediation in our CHIPS/TPR cases (resulting in only one TPR trial in 6½ years).
- Expanded our diversion program to include pre-charge diversions as well as a special program for OAR and domestic diversion utilizing non-violent communication programming.
- Assisted Jackson County with our diversion coordinator working in their county, saving taxpayers money in both counties through inter-county collaboration.
- Instituted immediate contact with crime victims upon receipt of referral.
- Participated in numerous community meetings and presentations on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.
- Instituted pre-trial conference input from the Department of Corrections and law enforcement.
- Maintained an open-door/open-phone policy with law enforcement as well as the community.
- Participated in Statewide EBDM development.
- Lobbied the Legislature for pay progression for assistant district attorneys and Prosecutors Council for all of us.
In those same years, our county saw a ﬁve-fold increase in CHIPS cases, prosecuted its first and second Len Bias cases including a 3-year-old toddler. We’ve suffered from an astronomical increase in methamphetamine cases.
l am proud of the work we’ve done for crime victims and low-risk offenders. As l ride into the sunset, l’ve got a couple of thoughts to share:
Recently, former Gov. Tommy Thompson apologized for building so many of our prisons and suggested we turn them into vocational training centers.
We’ve even made the news with the Economist magazine, well known for its coverage of important international issues. The fact is, we have more than 23,000 people in prison in comparison to Minnesota, which has about 9,000.
We outspend Minnesota by about $800 million. Last l checked, a four-year college education/tuition at UW Madison costs $40,000, which annually equals 20,000 four-year college educations. That’s a lot of bachelor degrees.
It has been an honor and pleasure working with our local law enforcement.
They have shown me repeatedly the professionalism and courage we hope for in our ﬁrst responders.
We should all be sure to thank Sheriff Richard Anderson for his decades of service as he retires and passes the office to Brett Semingson.
A growing contingent of public safety professionals are pushing for a public health, rather than law enforcement, solution to drug addiction in the face of the failures of the drug war and the criminalization of addiction; we continue to implement failed policy while expecting different outcomes, which last time l checked is the definition of crazy.
For those in law enforcement, the work you do is important for the community and l encourage you to remain compassionate to our least capable residents.
