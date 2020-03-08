Tanya Atkinson: Planned Parenthood is proud to be a part of the La Crosse community

Planned Parenthood is committed to making sure patients have the care they need close to home. Supporters like Jan from Sparta know important this is. She shared her experience with reproductive health with us:

“When I went to Essential Health Clinic at the age of 23, I learned that my long-term boyfriend, my first-ever sexual partner, had given me an STI. I felt totally betrayed and literally sick to my stomach. However, when the nurse practitioner explained it was treatable, it wasn’t my fault, and that I deserved a lot better, I started to believe it. I realized I needed to leave him and felt empowered. Words cannot describe how grateful I am that these services continue to be provided in our area. Everyone deserves to be in control of their reproductive health.”

Planned Parenthood built on the strong foundation put in place by Essential Health Clinic. The same highly qualified team that has provided health care and education in La Crosse continues to serve patient health and education needs.

We know having access to a trusted, high quality and nonjudgmental health-care provider makes the difference in whether you felt well cared for and respected.