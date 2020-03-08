Tanya Atkinson: Planned Parenthood is proud to be a part of the La Crosse community

For more than 80 years, Planned Parenthood has been there for Wisconsinites during some of the most important moments in their lives.
We’re proud to be able to now provide these services in the La Crosse area, and we’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the community.
As the largest reproductive health safety net provider in the state, we are proud to serve as a crucial community partner to ensure the most vulnerable and underserved in our community get the health care, education, services and support they need – no matter what.
One in five women has been a Planned Parenthood patient at some point in her life. Chances are someone you know and love has relied on Planned Parenthood. Patients turn to us for birth control, cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment, education and so much more.
Through our years of experience caring for our patients, we know the importance of providing compassionate health care for women, men and young people and empowering them to make their own informed health-care decisions.
Since merging with Essential Health Clinic last summer, Planned Parenthood has made care more accessible by expanding hours, services and offering online appointments.
This month, we are pleased to further enhance our menu of health-care services to include endometrial biopsies, polyp removals, HPV vaccination and early pregnancy complication services. We will also be adding postpartum services for new moms in the coming months.
Planned Parenthood is committed to making sure patients have the care they need close to home. Supporters like Jan from Sparta know important this is. She shared her experience with reproductive health with us:
“When I went to Essential Health Clinic at the age of 23, I learned that my long-term boyfriend, my first-ever sexual partner, had given me an STI. I felt totally betrayed and literally sick to my stomach. However, when the nurse practitioner explained it was treatable, it wasn’t my fault, and that I deserved a lot better, I started to believe it. I realized I needed to leave him and felt empowered. Words cannot describe how grateful I am that these services continue to be provided in our area. Everyone deserves to be in control of their reproductive health.”
Planned Parenthood built on the strong foundation put in place by Essential Health Clinic. The same highly qualified team that has provided health care and education in La Crosse continues to serve patient health and education needs.
We know having access to a trusted, high quality and nonjudgmental health-care provider makes the difference in whether you felt well cared for and respected.
And we know being a part of a community means more than what happens in our health centers. That’s why our educators work every day to make sure parents have the resources and tools they need to talk to their children about sex and healthy relationships. Our educators also offer comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education to students.
Our community organizers build connections and involve the public in the work Planned Parenthood does.
They form partnerships with other groups interested in improving our communities. Organizers also promote civic engagement to make sure people know how to vote and what’s on their ballot, so they can use their voices to elect leaders who share their values.
We all want strong, healthy families, and at Planned Parenthood, we work every day to support our community by making sure our patients receive the health care they deserve to keep them safe, healthy and strong. We remain unwavering in our belief that all people deserve access to high quality and affordable health care.
We are committed to ensuring all people of La Crosse and throughout the state have access to health care, no matter their income, race, ethnicity, sexual identity, gender or immigration status.
We invite you to take a stand for your health by coming in to talk with a health-care professional at Planned Parenthood. Together, we are stronger.
Tanya Atkinson is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.