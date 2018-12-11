The Criminal Justice Management Council is recruiting citizen members to participate in an active and engaged committee that's enhancing the criminal justice system.
The CJMC has a forward-thinking philosophy that has helped create and support enhancements to the criminal justice system such as reducing disproportionate minority contact in the juvenile justice system, treatment courts, and gender-specific programming in jail and the community.
Current projects include developing a plan to better identify how we can be sensitive to racial injustice, people experiencing trauma, and providing responses in the criminal justice system that are based in research and best practices.
If you are a citizen who has felt the effects of the criminal justice system, have a strong interest in the criminal justice system or bring a diverse perspective, I ask that you consider applying for a seat on the CJMC.
Since the La Crosse County Board authorized the creation of the CJMC in September 2000, the CJMC has advised the County Board on correctional policies for juveniles and adults that are designed to reduce recidivism.
The CJMC is composed of 21 members. Standing members are the county board chair, three county board supervisors, the presiding judge, sheriff, district attorney, a representative of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, a representative of the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office, the director of human services, a representative of La Crosse School District, the police chief of the city of La Crosse, and a police chief from another municipality in La Crosse County, along with eight citizen members.
The citizen members are crucial to the CJMC as they bring diversity to the Council and provide insight into the pulse of the community.
The council meets the third Wednesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. and is finished by 9 a.m. The meetings are held in the Courthouse on La Crosse County’s downtown campus.
The CJMC is filling vacancies of citizen members for three-year terms beginning in April 2019.
Interested citizens should submit a letter of application for appointment to the CJMC. The application should include your name, address, phone number, why you are interested in the council and a short background statement.
We are very interested in having diverse members of the community to add expertise and perspective to the CJMC. Submit applications to the County Board Chair, 212 6th St. North, Room 2400, La Crosse, WI 54601 by Jan. 4.
I ask citizens of La Crosse County to give this matter serious consideration and if interested, submit an application to help our community in this effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
A criminal justice council who do not consider the victims of the crimes. Yikes!!
Sounds like the perfect opportunity for you Slider. You can be the voice for the victims!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.