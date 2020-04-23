Tara Johnson: La Crosse County staff does impressive work
GUEST VIEW

Tara Johnson: La Crosse County staff does impressive work

La Crosse County Board Chair Tara Johnson

Counties provide health services, administer justice, keep communities safe, maintain vital records, foster economic opportunities, improve our quality of life and so much more.

No April, in our nation’s long history of celebrating April as National County Government Month, has been a more important time to recognize the invaluable services of counties than this month.

We have seen the impressive work of the La Crosse County Health Department leading our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident command structure that has been practiced and refined over the years is working very well.

The collaborations cultivated over the years with our partners in health care, police and fire departments, first responder organizations and not-for-profits in every municipality in La Crosse County have been the foundation to that success. The professionalism of each public servant in their respective role has been on full and impressive display throughout this crisis.

Also, the leadership of our county clerk, Ginny Dankmeyer, along with every municipal clerk, ensured that elections went off without a hitch while keeping voters and poll workers in every voting location safe was front and center this month.

Less visible to the public but equally important have been the many behind-the-scenes public employees making certain that all of La Crosse County’s operations have continued.

Every department and every employee played an important part but some outstanding examples include: Information Technology employees who swiftly and deftly built a work-at-home solution for hundreds of county employees so that services to the public would continue even while we all are staying safer-at-home, planning and outreach staff working in cooperation with our economic development partners to connect small business owners with federal and state relief resources and the administrators whose leadership, wisdom and tireless work guided La Crosse county’s response.

Not only were existing county operations all maintained, significant additional responsibilities were taken on.

Three times a week since early March, the Health Department’s Joint Information and Operations Center has met to prevent the spread of the disease, identify and limit its spread and improve outcomes for those who contract it.

In the center, more than 40 key stakeholders from various partners in community, meet (virtually) to coordinate response efforts and work to fill identified gaps in the community. One such gap: appropriate, safe sheltering for the homeless population was filled through the coordinated efforts of the Collaborative to End Homelessness and La Crosse County Human Services staff, who have expanded their work to supplement 24/7 staffing of multiple shelters. More examples of how “Counties Matter.”

For the past 10 years as County Board chair, I have had a unique, privileged view of these essential county services at work each and every day, pandemic or no pandemic, and I remain inspired, impressed and grateful.

As my tenure comes to a close and before I return to the view of a private citizen, I want to take this opportunity to encourage all residents of La Crosse County to celebrate County Government Month.

Please join me in recognizing the outstanding work being done by the employees of La Crosse County and all counties throughout Wisconsin as we acknowledge “Counties Matter” this month and every month, today and every day.

Tara Johnson is chair of the La Crosse County Board.

