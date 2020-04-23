Tara Johnson: La Crosse County staff does impressive work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Counties provide health services, administer justice, keep communities safe, maintain vital records, foster economic opportunities, improve our quality of life and so much more.

No April, in our nation’s long history of celebrating April as National County Government Month, has been a more important time to recognize the invaluable services of counties than this month.

We have seen the impressive work of the La Crosse County Health Department leading our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident command structure that has been practiced and refined over the years is working very well.

The collaborations cultivated over the years with our partners in health care, police and fire departments, first responder organizations and not-for-profits in every municipality in La Crosse County have been the foundation to that success. The professionalism of each public servant in their respective role has been on full and impressive display throughout this crisis.

Also, the leadership of our county clerk, Ginny Dankmeyer, along with every municipal clerk, ensured that elections went off without a hitch while keeping voters and poll workers in every voting location safe was front and center this month.