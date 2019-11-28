Terry Erickson: A Thanksgiving tradition of honoring others

The highlight of our Thanksgiving Day is the time we take for reflections, remembrances and sharing.

It begins with lighting a memorial candle in honor of a loved one that was once a significant member of our family. We remember that person by displaying their picture, along with the sharing of stories about the impact they had on our family. It often leads to inspirational, emotional and powerful narratives that result in a collective warming of the heart.

The sharing continues with the theme of modeling a genuine and deep spirit of gratitude with the involvement of our children and grandchildren.

Each person selects a family member from a pool of names and shares their feelings of thankfulness in having that person as part of the fabric of the family.

It’s a great opportunity to instill in this very captive audience what a grateful heart actually looks and sounds like. It’s a powerful exercise that can galvanize and strengthen a family.

Often, family members open up and share their hardships and sorrows, and how those difficult times led to added meaning and value in the little things in life.