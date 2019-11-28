Terry Erickson: A Thanksgiving tradition of honoring others

As I’ve grown older, I look forward to the holidays with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and excitement.
My favorite has always been Thanksgiving. The whole basis of this holiday is family togetherness, fellowship and thankfulness for the blessings received. It’s also a time for remembrances and reflection.
I know that families have their own unique way of spending time together during the holidays. Many people seem to observe the day in a very robotic and traditional way by eating turkey dinner, watching football games, engaging in routine conversations, and perhaps, enjoying a late afternoon nap.
And, I suppose that’s fin. Just spending time with family and friends is really what’s most important. However, we have what may be a rather unique tradition.
It starts with the annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse and the Family YMCA.
It’s a blessing for me to have great health and energy, and to model good fitness and an active lifestyle to family members and friends.
I am always inspired to compete in races that benefit causes and organizations that have mission statements in which I firmly support.
And, it’s a privilege to compete both in memory of friends and family, and to honor those who are not able to run. I carry their spirit inside of me throughout the race.
The highlight of our Thanksgiving Day is the time we take for reflections, remembrances and sharing.
It begins with lighting a memorial candle in honor of a loved one that was once a significant member of our family. We remember that person by displaying their picture, along with the sharing of stories about the impact they had on our family. It often leads to inspirational, emotional and powerful narratives that result in a collective warming of the heart.
The sharing continues with the theme of modeling a genuine and deep spirit of gratitude with the involvement of our children and grandchildren.
Each person selects a family member from a pool of names and shares their feelings of thankfulness in having that person as part of the fabric of the family.
It’s a great opportunity to instill in this very captive audience what a grateful heart actually looks and sounds like. It’s a powerful exercise that can galvanize and strengthen a family.
Often, family members open up and share their hardships and sorrows, and how those difficult times led to added meaning and value in the little things in life.
These traditions are a special part of our family Thanksgiving celebration. My hope is that our tradition will carry on by leaving a powerful legacy teaching others that a grateful heart is an open heart ready for all the gifts that life has in store.
My wish is that you enjoy your Thanksgiving Day with a spirit of gratitude as you reflect on those pleasant memories stored in your heart and not in your mind.
Terry Erickson resides in La Crosse.