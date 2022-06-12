Terry Erickson: Is this such a wonderful world?

I recently listened to one of my favorite songs, “What A Wonderful World,” released in 1968 by Louis Armstrong. A glimpse of the lyrics includes the colors of the rainbow, so pretty in the skies are also on the faces of people passing by, I hear babies cry and watch them grow as they learn much more than I will ever know. The song has passed the test of time and continues to be inspiring and powerful. However, in recent years, I ask myself this question; Is it really such a wonderful world that we live in today?

With that statement, I sincerely hope that I am not viewed by others as a cynic, a negative person or an individual that views the cup as half empty rather that half full. In fact, when I see a seed, I don’t see it as a seed, but rather a flower. When I see a caterpillar, I don’t see a caterpillar, instead I see a butterfly. When I see a child, I don’t necessarily see a child, but rather a successful adult that is exploring ways to have a successful life. I work hard to look for the positive in most all things in my life.

It’s hard to make any sense in light of what has recently occurred with increased gun violence, I struggle to understand the reason that lawmakers in Washington sit on their hands, refuse to react to what is needed to protect our most vulnerable, give in to the pressures of gun lobbyists, and are consumed with self-preservation while the entire country continues to deal with mass shootings.

It’s disgusting, pathetic, sickening and irresponsible. And, is totally unacceptable.

Meanwhile, we continue to hear empty promises from those lawmakers who give us a degree of hope that something will occur in Washington which will address this issue. Rarely does that happen. Despite being held to a high standard of accountability many lawmakers have lost their way. We wait to see if they can find their way back, but don’t hold your breath.

Instead, the country is urged to react by holding prayer vigils, lowering the flag to half mast, and moments of silence. Then we go back to our lives until another tragedy occurs. It never seems to end.

Take a look at other countries that have had a high degree of success in limiting gun violence. For example, in Japan those who purchase a gun have strict requirements. They include passing a written test, undergoing a mental health exam, drug testing, and an intensive background check. Our country has none of these in place.

I was recently brought to my knees with the recent mass shooting of 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Families broken apart, lives forever shattered, and a collective high level of grief with all of creation groaning. Evil on display at its highest level.

Could a similar tragedy occur in our community? The obvious answer is, yes. As I look into the eyes of the children in my classroom, I can see a sense of fear, worry, disbelief and sadness. I am also deeply concerned for our grandchildren who have visions of happiness, learning experiences, vacations and friendships. My sense of worry is at an all-time high as I grieve for all those children lost in these recent shootings.

Finally, we all know that when a national crisis occurs, solutions often take place at the local level. So, this is an urgent call to action to establish a committee made up of area school district officials, law enforcement personnel, and other change agents to look closely at security in all area schools.

This needs to be a community priority with meetings scheduled throughout the summer months.

The goal would be to unveil an updated policy in each community when schools open on Sept 01. This policy would hopefully bring a heightened sense of awareness that issues are being addressed and a renewed plan of action is in place.

The question is, who will take the lead on this committee? If no one surfaces, yes, I will take the lead.

My hope is that we reinforce to our children that this is indeed, “A Wonderful World to live in.”

