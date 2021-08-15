Terry Erickson: Living the Olympic values

Personal excellence is also a focused and a strong mind. Olympians seldom, if ever, take no for an answer. While others quit, they keep going. While others doubt, they persevere. That strength is not necessarily something these athletes were born with. We may have not been blessed with that strength in our own DNA either. But, we can acquire that inner strength of mind by surrounding ourselves with good people, avoiding naysayers, and by learning to pay gratitude to the things in life that really matter. An old Indian Chief summed it up best when he said, “The Darker the night, the bolder the Lion.” Your strength can show through in the darkest of days when your inner warrior takes center stage.

The goal of personal excellence can be a real turn-off for many of us. Sometimes we struggle with the energy to reach our own goals. Olympic athletes seem to be motivated no matter how they feel. Rain or shine, the voice of the inner warrior takes over. We can have the same discipline by embracing our own inner warrior. That warrior usually responds to what we feed him.

Friendship is at the heart of the Olympic games. Friendship bonds are indeed precious for life as witnessed by the power of international competition where athletes create relationships for a lifetime. Friendships can demonstrate the ability to build bridges of acceptance and mutual understand with people all over the world.