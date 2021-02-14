Terry Erickson: Living with a strong heart

February is Heart Month. As a nation we celebrate Valentine’s Day as we call attention to our physical hearts. That’s important as we learn that statistics are rapidly climbing in the United States as it relates to heart disease, high blood pressure, and other heart related issues.

Doctors’ recommend that we monitor our food intake on any given day, to get at least 20 minutes of exercise each day, and to get ample rest in order to take care of our heart and other body systems.

During this month, it may also be a good idea to consider a wellness exam to assess what you need to do to keep your heart healthy. That exam may prove to be a long overdue wake-up call for a change in your current lifestyle.

But, there is much more to consider in maintaining a healthy physical heart. Here are some thoughts: