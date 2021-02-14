Terry Erickson: Living with a strong heart

February is Heart Month. As a nation we celebrate Valentine’s Day as we call attention to our physical hearts. That’s important as we learn that statistics are rapidly climbing in the United States as it relates to heart disease, high blood pressure, and other heart related issues.
Doctors’ recommend that we monitor our food intake on any given day, to get at least 20 minutes of exercise each day, and to get ample rest in order to take care of our heart and other body systems.
During this month, it may also be a good idea to consider a wellness exam to assess what you need to do to keep your heart healthy. That exam may prove to be a long overdue wake-up call for a change in your current lifestyle.
But, there is much more to consider in maintaining a healthy physical heart. Here are some thoughts:
- Psychological Heart issues often occur with seasonal
- affective disorder (SAD) which are depression issues that occur during long winter months when we are stuck indoors. It’s also prevalent with those that are isolated in Assisted Living settings where family and friends are not allowed to visit. It is recommended that when you find yourself feeling blue, hopeless, helpless, losing your appetite, eating too much, or not being able to sleep, or sleeping more than usual, that you reach out to a family member, a therapist or a doctor to develop a plan of action to get your brain and heart back on track.
- Social Heart deficiencies occur due to a lack of connection outside of ourselves. Research shows that brains are geared for connection with something bigger than ourselves. Studies also conclude that the rise in mental illness among young people due to the COVID-19 pandemic has a detrimental impact on many students mental and physical health. The lack of an opportunity to strengthen heart muscles through physical activities is one concern. Equally important is missing out on experiencing personal growth by understanding the importance of learning compassion, commitment and compromise to what’s important in life.
- A Color-Blind Heart is a heart full of acceptance to people of all races, creeds, and faiths. It is a non-judgmental heart which celebrates the richness of diversity. If our hearts demonstrate that we are headed down a delusional road of white supremacy and a sense of superiority, we are destined for cruel and violent outcomes and ugly destinations. If we appreciate the unique qualities of others, we find the value in our own gifts and talents. And, by sharing them with others, the world is a much better place.
- An Upbeat Emotional Heart can positively extend your life. Whereas, a heart full of anger, bitterness, vengeance and jealousy can significantly damage your heart. Studies show that if you have a positive outlook on life, a high degree of life satisfaction, and are involved in purposeful, new and enriching activities each day, you can add meaning to your life. Your heart is strengthened as you stretch yourself to new and exciting adventures.
- A Spiritual Heart is stretched every time you are able to take in life’s setbacks and failures without giving up, and by finding a silver lining in things that don’t work out. You can also exercise your heart by taking in life’s little joys, a small act of kindness from a stranger, appreciating a walk in nature, or by watching a sunrise or sunset. By taking it ill in, both the good and the bad, is a form of exercise that can transform a clenched fist of a heart into an open hand full of spirit and goodness.
- A Grieving Heart can go in many different directions. After a tragic loss, you may think that life will never be the same. But, through the passing of time and with various forms of inner work, you can emerge to find that your heart has grown larger, healthier and more compassionate. Or, a heart can become brittle and break into pieces shattering the one that suffers as it explodes along, sometimes taking others down when it is thrown like a grenade at the source of the pain. Or, your heart can break open, not apart, and become supple and resilient by using the suffering in a way that opens for a new and improved life.
As you assess the condition of your own heart, the challenge is to take what may be a damaged or hardened heart and convert it into a healthy and strong heart. It starts by taking a trip into your mind and heart with a critical eye toward self-improvement and positive intentionality.
We learn a good piece of advice from the Native Americans who put meaning into life by saying, “The longest journey your will ever make in your life is from your head to your heart.” Wise advice for all of us.