Terry Erickson: Pitch in to help protect your mind

Everyone knows a cancer survivor; yet no one knows an Alzheimer’s survivor. That’s the reality of this fatal disease.
Alzheimer’s is the only one of the nation’s 10 most common causes of death for which there is not effective treatment. A drug does not exist to keep people with subjective cognitive impairment or mild cognitive impairment from going on to develop full-blown Alzheimer’s.
In fact, the disease inspires such dread because it is often worse that fatal.
It can take years, and sometimes decades, from a life by robbing its victims of their very humanity and terrorizing families.
Their memories, their capacity for thought and their ability to live full and independent lives are taken away in a grim and unrelenting descent into a mental hollowness where they no longer know their family, their past, the world or even themselves.
How do I know this? I watched as Alzheimer’s got the upper hand with the passing of our mom in 2009. Since that time, I have a passion to assist in finding a cure for this horrible disease.
As a member of the state board of directors of the Alzheimer’s Association, I have learned that this disease strikes one in every nine Americans 65 and older, or 5.2 million people.
The aging of the baby-boom generation threatens to bring a tidal wave of Alzheimer’s immense enough to bankrupt Medicare and Medicaid and overwhelm our nation’s long-term care facilities. And, globally, a projected 160 million people will develop Alzheimer’s by 2050.
These facts are a deep concern to all of us. But, recent studies indicate that with research and testing, hope is on the horizon. That’s where you can make a difference.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s walk will look much different.
For the health and safety of participants, we invite you to walk in small teams of friends and family in your neighborhood on Sept 19.
You can watch the opening ceremonies online at 9:30 a.m. The Promise Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and located at Hwy 16 and 157.
You can be a significant stakeholder in the race to find a cure for this public-health crisis by being a part of the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. All funds raised will go to further the care, support and research of Alzheimer’s. Please go to alz.org/walk for more information.
Alzheimer’s disease is not waiting, and neither should we.
Terry Erickson is a board member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin.
