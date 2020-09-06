Terry Erickson: Pitch in to help protect your mind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone knows a cancer survivor; yet no one knows an Alzheimer’s survivor. That’s the reality of this fatal disease.

Alzheimer’s is the only one of the nation’s 10 most common causes of death for which there is not effective treatment. A drug does not exist to keep people with subjective cognitive impairment or mild cognitive impairment from going on to develop full-blown Alzheimer’s.

In fact, the disease inspires such dread because it is often worse that fatal.

It can take years, and sometimes decades, from a life by robbing its victims of their very humanity and terrorizing families.

Their memories, their capacity for thought and their ability to live full and independent lives are taken away in a grim and unrelenting descent into a mental hollowness where they no longer know their family, their past, the world or even themselves.

How do I know this? I watched as Alzheimer’s got the upper hand with the passing of our mom in 2009. Since that time, I have a passion to assist in finding a cure for this horrible disease.

As a member of the state board of directors of the Alzheimer’s Association, I have learned that this disease strikes one in every nine Americans 65 and older, or 5.2 million people.