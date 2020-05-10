Terry Erickson: Questions to consider in uncertain times

Do you know that all the dark can’t keep the light from shining through? Yes, indeed.

We need to find the light at the end of the tunnel with advancements in testing and a vaccine. We have to discipline our mind to not become negative, emotionally isolated or cynical. We can’t have an apocalyptic approach to this worldwide dilemma. We need to remember the words of John F. Kennedy: “We are not here to curse the darkness, but to light the candle that can guide us through our darkest hour to a safe and sane future.”

Do you feel that all of creation is groaning? Yes, by all means.

A degree of groaning, loneliness, sadness and wonder exist throughout the world. COVID-19 is causing us to make huge changes in our daily lives. Working from home, unemployment issues, homeschooling our children and the lack of physical contact with friends and family are challenging. The mental-health burden is likely to continue even after shelter-in-place orders are lifted with a certain degree of repercussions from the pandemic. Remember that healing takes time, and asking for help is a courageous step to recovery.

Do you feel it is important that we remind ourselves of the good days in the past as we look to the future? Yes, indeed.