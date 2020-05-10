Terry Erickson: Questions to consider in uncertain times

These are uncertain times that we live in.
We are all apprehensive about what the future may bring. The novel pandemic is affecting every country in the world. We are scared, restless and desperately want to get our lives back to some degree of normalcy.
Here are some questions to provoke insights, reflections and reactions during this pandemic:
- Do you feel the world is broken? I assume your answer is, yes.
We are brokenhearted with the amount of deaths as the result of the coronavirus. We have a heavy heart knowing that the underserved and those living on the margins are at higher risk. Our system seems broken with a degree of dysfunctional leadership, greed and political disarray that is apparent. Our economic system is at least temporarily broken with an unstable market and a national unemployment rate of more than 14%. It’s time to put the good of the people before personal and political agendas. It’s time to assume a servant leadership approach in this country. It’s time to listen to the words of President Ronald Reagan who said, “Leading is allowing no constraints to the human mind, no walls around the human spirit, no barriers to success except to those we erect ourselves.”
- Do you feel the shadows deepen more each day? Yes, we do.
The collective shadows of mankind are apparent across the globe. Those shadows are darkest in underdeveloped countries where there seem to be limited hope to save people from COVID-19. Access to adequate health care is limited and equipment is scarce. We need to remember that life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are we doing for those in need?
- Do you know that all the dark can’t keep the light from shining through? Yes, indeed.
We need to find the light at the end of the tunnel with advancements in testing and a vaccine. We have to discipline our mind to not become negative, emotionally isolated or cynical. We can’t have an apocalyptic approach to this worldwide dilemma. We need to remember the words of John F. Kennedy: “We are not here to curse the darkness, but to light the candle that can guide us through our darkest hour to a safe and sane future.”
- Do you feel that all of creation is groaning? Yes, by all means.
A degree of groaning, loneliness, sadness and wonder exist throughout the world. COVID-19 is causing us to make huge changes in our daily lives. Working from home, unemployment issues, homeschooling our children and the lack of physical contact with friends and family are challenging. The mental-health burden is likely to continue even after shelter-in-place orders are lifted with a certain degree of repercussions from the pandemic. Remember that healing takes time, and asking for help is a courageous step to recovery.
- Do you feel it is important that we remind ourselves of the good days in the past as we look to the future? Yes, indeed.
Many of us have been given great opportunities throughout our life. We need to appreciate those opportunities with reflective gratitude. Our life’s journey continues by looking at past experiences that did not work and to repeat things that did. We need to look at the virus as a sign to slow down from a rapid tempo and frenzied lifestyle. Henry David Thoreau asked us to live life deliberately. He meant that we should slow down and seize the moment. Perhaps a more contemplative and deliberate way of living can become permanent in our lives.
- Do you feel the spirit moving among us? Yes, certainly.
We need to display the characteristics of a spiritual warrior by fighting every battle until a level of enlightenment occurs. Warriors are full of courage with no excuses.
That’s exactly the spirit that we need to embrace to win this pandemic battle. We have demonstrated that kind of spirit in the past surviving all kinds of world and national tragedies. In these dark hours, we have the opportunity to experience hope, buoyancy and happiness. We can do that with indomitable strength of the human spirit in the face of this tragedy.
When this is over, I look forward to a new beginning with a resolve to create a better life for me and my entire family. I encourage you to embrace the same approach.
