Terry Erickson: Taking a fresh look at Thanksgiving

As we pause to celebrate the Thanksgiving season, preparations have been under way to ensure a successful event. Many people are cooking, baking and cleaning in anticipation of family and friends who will soon arrive.

On this special day, after a perfunctory thank you to a deity of choice, a well-designed meal will follow complete with turkey and all the trimming. Then, some will stake out a comfortable place to watch football and gently slip into a food coma for the remainder of the afternoon.

Certainly, the gathering of friends and family is an important component at holiday events. However, often times there is a missing piece to how we approach the day. Let’s explore a fresh way to view the real meaning of Thanksgiving.

We begin by knowing that we are not immune to facing multiple issues in our lives. They may include violence, poverty, homelessness, mental health issues, political dysfunction, racism and personal sorrow. All of these need to be addressed to create a better world for all of us.

Despite these issues, we can take a personal inventory on the blessings we have received and celebrate with a spirit of gratitude. We can demonstrate in a profound way that a grateful heart is an open heart, ready to receive all the gifts of life to be poured into us.

Author Deepak Chopra promotes an attitude of sowing seeds of gratitude which creates physical and mental well-being, positive moods, positive actions and creative ideas. That spirit allows us to see value, virtue and benefits in everything that we do. It can also serve as a powerful antidote for many of the emotional and physical problems that we see in our society. The medical community has scientifically documented the mind-body connection in regard to many diseases including hypertension, ulcers, skin disorders, chronic pain and suppressed immune systems.

As we grow older, we often look for a source of inner strength to put things in perspective in an effort to get us through day. Seeking your personal North Star can be a form of spirituality and it starts with fulfilling your potential, living joyfully, and appreciating all that you have in your life. Blessings can lie in the marvel of good health, little treasures that money cannot buy, the wonder in the world of nature, and the bounty that we enjoy in this good land we call, America.

This year, it may be a good idea to celebrate Thanksgiving by reflecting, appreciating and celebrating all those blessings. Let’s be thankful that there is sunshine in our day as we continue moving forward with a life full of kind smiles, cheerful words, and a heart replete with thankfulness.

President John F Kennedy captured that spirit when he said, “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must never forget that the highest level of appreciation and gratefulness is not to just utter the words, but to live by them each and every day.”