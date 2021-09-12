Terry Erickson: The tragedy of Alzheimer’s Disease

As the years go by, I intentionally work hard to see the good things in life. It’s easy to be cynical and look for the dark side of life. Oh, yes, there are lots of problems, lots of challenges, and lots of sadness. It’s everywhere.

That sadness was amplified in our family when we were informed that our mom was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. We suspected something as we began to see distinct and alarming changes in her personality and behavior. She went from a caring, vibrant and joyful person to a mom that we did not recognize. After a period of time, her ability to process was fading and she didn’t recognize any family members. Her eyes became dull and and we knew the end was near.

Mom had suffered numerous challenges throughout her life, far too many to share. She didn’t deserve to face her golden years with a disease that stripped her of her dignity, grace, caring personality and love of her family.