Terry Erickson: Use resolutions to stretch yourself

It is a common desire to become better in everything that we do. New Year’s resolutions are one way to make this desire a reality.
New Year’s resolutions come in many shapes and sizes. They include losing weight, getting organized, spending less and saving more, staying fit and healthy, learning something new, traveling and spending more time with family.
Any one of these resolutions can better one’s physical, emotional and intellectual attributes.
Yet, they do not get to the root of the matter, which can be reached by making spiritual resolutions. Here are 10 suggested spiritual resolutions that can make a big impact on 2020 and beyond.
1. Awaken the dawn instead of believing that the dawn awakens you. Too many people start the day in a passive state of mind. They think about the things they “have to get done” today and worry about the challenges they may face as they simply survive until the 5 o’clock hour. Start the day in an attack mode with a level of enthusiasm and energy unknown to mankind.
2. Read something uplifting to start the day. There are countless books and articles that are a source of positive energy that will give you a new perspective throughout the day.
3. Commit to identifying needs vs. wants in your budget. By doing that you can increase your level of charitable giving, which will add to your feeling of living a purposeful and spirit-filled life.
You have free articles remaining.
4. Look for ways to volunteer. We are blessed with numerous agencies that would benefit greatly by sharing your time, skills and gifts.
5. Make new connections as you expand your circle of friends. Too often strangers are feared, enemies are hated and the other is shunned. Welcome those with different points of view with a spirit of genuine interest and graciousness.
6. Cultivate the art of listening. Remember that all people in the world are seeking to be heard, just as much as the many voices inside of you. Listen with genuine authenticity and interest.
7. Plan frequent dinner parties for both family and friends. Dinner is when people sit together sharing something meaningful at the table. Invite others to your home as you look for ways to broaden your level of hospitality.
8. Create a clean slate at the end of each day. If you hurt someone in the past 24 hours, apologize and make amends before you go to bed. Or, if someone wronged you, forgive that person before you retire for the night. Going to bed with a heavy heart will only make the bed creak.
9. Work to stay in the present. Certainly our minds often wander. But there is a need to bring the wandering lamb back to the herd by resolving to let go of thoughts about the past or wonder about the future.
Devote your attention to the present and enjoy who and where you are.
10. Enjoy the ride into the New Year. Be careful with high expectations as you may be derailed. Life has its own way of unfolding as there are many forces moving throughout the world. Just do the best you can, and perhaps more joy will emerge out of your resolutions than you would have anticipated.