Terry Erickson: Use resolutions to stretch yourself

4. Look for ways to volunteer. We are blessed with numerous agencies that would benefit greatly by sharing your time, skills and gifts.

5. Make new connections as you expand your circle of friends. Too often strangers are feared, enemies are hated and the other is shunned. Welcome those with different points of view with a spirit of genuine interest and graciousness.

6. Cultivate the art of listening. Remember that all people in the world are seeking to be heard, just as much as the many voices inside of you. Listen with genuine authenticity and interest.

7. Plan frequent dinner parties for both family and friends. Dinner is when people sit together sharing something meaningful at the table. Invite others to your home as you look for ways to broaden your level of hospitality.

8. Create a clean slate at the end of each day. If you hurt someone in the past 24 hours, apologize and make amends before you go to bed. Or, if someone wronged you, forgive that person before you retire for the night. Going to bed with a heavy heart will only make the bed creak.

9. Work to stay in the present. Certainly our minds often wander. But there is a need to bring the wandering lamb back to the herd by resolving to let go of thoughts about the past or wonder about the future.