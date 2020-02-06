Terry Lierman: Iowa has too much influence in determining Democratic presidential nominee

It happened again.

One of the least representative states in our union used caucuses, one of the worst possible voting methods, to exert disproportionate influence on determining who will be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

Iowa’s caucus system is inherently flawed and undemocratic. It not only disregards the fundamental principle of one person, one vote, it also requires all voters to publicly announce their preferred candidates, thereby denying them the right to a secret ballot, a concept central to our democracy.

But by far the most troubling aspect of Iowa’s undue influence is that the state, by multiple measures, simply does not reflect the diversity of our country and, even less so, of the Democratic Party.

Iowa, more than 90% Caucasian, is far whiter, more Christian and vastly more rural than the United States as a whole. And to make matters worse, the next primary is held in New Hampshire, which is whiter still.

As the first primary, Iowa holds too much sway over the elections that follow.

Since 1976, nine of the 11 Iowa winners have gone on to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.