The Ethical Life podcast: Are these '7 Rules of Life' worth following?

Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss a widely shared meme on social media titled "7 Rules of Life." Is this list useful, and does the advice offer a path to living an ethical life.
Here are the rules:
Rule 1: Make peace with your past so it won’t screw up the present.
Rule 2: What others think of you is none of your business.
Rule 3: Time heals almost everything. Give it time.
Rule 4: Don’t compare your life to others and don’t judge them. You have no idea what their journey is about.
Rule 5: Stop thinking too much, it’s alright to not know the answers. They will come to you when you least expect it.
Rule 6: No one is in charge of your happiness except you.
Rule 7: Smile. You don’t own all the problems in the world.
Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.