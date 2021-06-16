The Ethical Life podcast: Are these '7 Rules of Life' worth following?

Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss a widely shared meme on social media titled "7 Rules of Life." Is this list useful, and does the advice offer a path to living an ethical life.

Here are the rules:

Rule 1: Make peace with your past so it won’t screw up the present.

Rule 2: What others think of you is none of your business.

Rule 3: Time heals almost everything. Give it time.

Rule 4: Don’t compare your life to others and don’t judge them. You have no idea what their journey is about.

Rule 5: Stop thinking too much, it’s alright to not know the answers. They will come to you when you least expect it.

Rule 6: No one is in charge of your happiness except you.

Rule 7: Smile. You don’t own all the problems in the world.