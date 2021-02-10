The Ethical Life podcast: Are we moving too fast on marijuana legalization?

On the seventh episode of “The Ethical Life," Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the push in many states to legalize marijuana, whether news stories about relatively minor crimes should stay online forever, and which tactics work best when dealing with unreasonable people.
Here are some of the news stories referenced in the show:
At the Boston Globe, the “Fresh Start” initiative is part of a broader effort to rethink the Globe’s criminal justice coverage and how it affects communities of color, amid a national reckoning over racial inequity.
Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist, had a column in The New York Times last week titled “The Science of Reasoning With Unreasonable People,” and in it he says to not try to change someone else’s mind. Instead, help them find their own motivation to change.
What we’ve been reading:
Richard: 'This is not justice.' Tenant activists upend U.S. eviction courts, by Michelle Conlin of Reuters
Scott: Hygiene Theater Is Still a Huge Waste of Time, by Darren Thompson at The Atlantic
Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.