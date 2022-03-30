The Ethical Life podcast: Are we right to scrutinize the family members of our leaders?

Episode 35: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about whether the behavior of close family members should affect how we think about our leaders. Next, they discuss potential changes to daylight saving time and why this issue is so important to so many people. And in the third segment, they look at why some sports fans don’t actually seem to like their favorite teams.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election in texts to Trump chief of staff, by The Associated Press

Ethics experts see Ginni Thomas’s texts as a problem for Supreme Court, by The Washington Post

Hunter Biden, the protected third rail of journalism, Joe Concha, The Hill

U.S. Senate backs bill that would make daylight saving time permanent, by The Associated Press

I think I just solved daylight saving time, by Peter Coy of The New York Times

8 reasons to make daylight saving time permanent, by Jason Feifer

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

