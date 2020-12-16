The Ethical Life podcast: Did we move as quickly as we could on vaccines?

On the third episode of “The Ethical Life,” we discuss the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and ask whether the scientific process could have been sped up even faster.

We also discuss who should get the vaccine first, and whether prisoners should be at the front of the line.

In addition, we look at the tactics used to discourage smoking decades ago and wonder whether a similarly graphic and shocking message should have been used to show the horrors of COVID-19.

There’s also a quick detour about whether holidays are in the proper place on our calendars.

We get an update on monarch butterflies and the endangered species list.

And finally we discuss a recent study that shows how the people we spend our time with changes as we age.

Here are the links to stories we discussed on today’s episode:

We had the vaccine the whole time, by David Wallace-Wells of New York Magazine