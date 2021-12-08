The Ethical Life podcast: Does consumerism ruin Christmas or do we need the economic jolt?

Episode 27: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the pros and cons of the consumer society in which we live and what’s the right ethical way to proceed as we quickly approach Christmas. Next they discuss the fallout from the terrible tragedy that left six people dead and many more injured in a holiday parade in Wisconsin. And in the third segment, they look at the recent firing of Chris Cuomo from CNN and whether he was right to put his family before his job.
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.