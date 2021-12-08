 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

The Ethical Life podcast: Does consumerism ruin Christmas or do we need the economic jolt?

  • 0

Episode 27: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the pros and cons of the consumer society in which we live and what’s the right ethical way to proceed as we quickly approach Christmas. Next they discuss the fallout from the terrible tragedy that left six people dead and many more injured in a holiday parade in Wisconsin. And in the third segment, they look at the recent firing of Chris Cuomo from CNN and whether he was right to put his family before his job.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Why Americans buy so much stuff: A short history, by NPR

Wisconsin Republicans urge removal of DA over parade deaths, by The Associated Press

Suspect in Waukesha parade carnage says he feels "demonized," by The Associated Press

People are also reading…

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lee Rasch: The Gerrymander Dance

Lee Rasch: The Gerrymander Dance

Elbridge Gerry was a Founding Father: signer of the Declaration of Independence, reluctant framer of the Constitution, congressman, diplomat, …

Williams: Locally, nationally and globally, inequity imperils us all

Williams: Locally, nationally and globally, inequity imperils us all

Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News